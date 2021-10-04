Wide and Low Dodge Ram SRT-10 Shows Viper Tribute Vision Ahead of DIY Build

Many people still choose – for various (cool) reasons – to start tinkering with their favorite ride in a traditional garage-built DIY fashion. But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t take full advantage of what the modern world has to offer.
Going for the latest and absolute best parts is a logical choice. But some want to know the entire perspective in advance. So, automotive virtual artists will always come in handy, as they can present the owner with the finished product... ahead of the actual build.
Case in point, Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master behind the abimelecdesign account on social media, decided to show us his work on a Dodge Ram SRT-10 for the very first time. And, although we are used to his way of doing things, this time around it’s unlike any of his signature creations.
Instead, he chose the Dodge Ram SRT-10 (that crazy V10 Viper-powered truck from the early 2000s) specifically as a commission from a high-performance pickup owner. And, as far as we can tell, Kevin Sanchez (aka 1badsrt_10 on social media) has decided to embark on the SRT-10 Pro-Touring project all by himself.
Appropriately called “BlackSnake,” the Dodge Ram SRT-10 will go through numerous transformations at the hands of its owner. DIY stories are always mesmerizing, especially when one gets to see the finished product ahead of the actual build. So, it’s no wonder he asked the CGI expert to come up with the virtual vision of this truck that not only pays homage to its Viper heritage but also seeks to live a proud Dodge performance life.
That means the yellow stripe we see traveling across the driver's side of the truck and the black paintjob is a reference to the company’s Rumble Bee/Super Bee past ideas. Meanwhile, the carbon fiber hood is a direct tribute to the Viper heat extractors, and there’s also a nice aero set consisting of a front splitter and rear wing coming from aftermarket outlet K Designs Wings.
Even better, when finished, the SRT-10 will also have a meaner stance to go along with its 500-horsepower powertrain (if the owner decides to keep it stock). As such, the V10-powered truck is also envisioned as a wider and lower pickup that’s probably not going to do much hauling during the rest of its life...
