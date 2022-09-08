Jeep Reveals Aggressive EV Plan Featuring Four New Models

Promising to offer an electrified version of all its products in the lineup by 2025, Jeep announced that it would have four all-new electric SUVs as part of that plan. In addition to a wide range of hybrids and plug-in hybrids in all its models, four dedicated EVs will also join the range in that timeframe. The Stellantis division revealed three of the electrics, two for global sale and one for Europe and Asia, along with a plug-version of the full-size Wagoneer.
The two North American electrics are midsize models, the Wagoneer S and Recon, which sport a footprint and design similar to the Wrangler. The other model, which won’t be sold in the U.S., is the subcompact Avenger, which will be positioned beneath the Renegade.
Company officials offered few technical details and primarily revealed exterior images of the new models. The first vehicle out of the chute will be the Avenger, which is expected to debut in Europe early next year. The sleek SUV, which sports a modern interpretation of the traditional seven-slot Jeep grille, is expected to boast a range of about 400 km. The Avenger will be built in Tychy, Poland.
“The all-new Avenger will offer Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the European market,” said Antonella Bruno, head of Jeep Europe at Stellantis, “This modern, fun and emotional SUV will appeal to a growing set of customers who are looking for a capable, compact, modern and all-electric Jeep brand alternative to the current players.”
The Avenger will be shown to the public at the Paris Motor Show on Oct. 17 when the order bank for the new model opens. Deliveries slated to begin in early 2023.
The all-new midsize Wagoneer S also sports a highly stylized version of the Jeep seven-slot grille and a sleek profile punctuated by a larger rear wing atop the rear liftgate. Ralph Gilles, head of Stellantis Design, said the Wagoneer S would produce up to 600 horsepower good for a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds to go along with an expected range of 400 miles (644 km).
The Recon picks up on the boxy styling cues associated with the off-road Wrangler. Like its sibling, Recon will come with removable doors and a large power sunroof for open-air off-roading. With generous approach and departure angles, Jeep promises that the Recon will have the kind of off-road capability found on the Wrangler.
This capability is courtesy of Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, under-body protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tires.
