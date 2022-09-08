Jeep Reveals Aggressive EV Plan Featuring Four New Models

Promising to offer an electrified version of all its products in the lineup by 2025, Jeep announced that it would have four all-new electric SUVs as part of that plan. In addition to a wide range of hybrids and plug-in hybrids in all its models, four dedicated EVs will also join the range in that timeframe. The Stellantis division revealed three of the electrics, two for global sale and one for Europe and Asia, along with a plug-version of the full-size Wagoneer.

21 photos