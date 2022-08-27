Jeep Recalls Gladiator Pickup Truck Over Transmission Issue

On July 19th, the third-largest automaker in the United States of America opened an investigation into the 2022 model year Jeep Gladiator based on a report from the Toledo assembly plant. The FCA US LLC Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization reviewed traceability records, determining that a handful of pickups were released from the Ohio-based factory with suspect automatic transmissions. How many units? According to documents filed with the NHTSA, 11 units in total.
The 8HP75 automatic transmissions that equip suspect vehicles may have been assembled with an improperly crimped parking wheel. This condition may lead to the loss of the park position, which may result in a rollaway.
In case of compromised parking wheel to pawl engagement, owners may notice a change in how the Gladiator feels under power, weird noises, and/or a diagnostic trouble code. The safety boffins at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles report June 29th to July 6th as being the suspect period for the 11 recalled trucks. Owners will be notified by first-class mail on October 14th, the day retailers will be instructed to replace the 8HP75 tranny. Yes, the entire unit!
The 850RE is produced by FCA US LLC under license at the Kokomo transmission plant, whereas German company ZF Friedrichshafen supplies the 8HP75 to FCA US LLC. As the name implies, the 8HP75 is an eight-speed automatic with an input torque rating of 750 Nm (553 pound-foot).
The Gladiator's base 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is optionally available with the 850RE mentioned earlier, whereas the 8HP75 is exclusive to the optional 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. As opposed to 285 horsepower and 260 pound-foot (353 Nm) for the free-breathing gasoline engine, the six-cylinder turbo diesel levels up to 260 ponies and 442 pound-foot (600 Nm) at only 1,400 rpm.
The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 retails at $4,000 from the Willys Sport trim level upward. Somewhat curiously, Jeep adds $2,500 to the tally for the 8HP75 automatic instead of including the 8HP75 in the turbo diesel's price.
