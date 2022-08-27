Wrestler Darby Allin Jumps a Jeep Over His House, Crash-Lands Into Trailers

AEW wrestler Darby Allin knows a thing or two about making a lasting impression on the live audience, but even by this high standard he set himself, this is something else: he jumped his Jeep over his own house.
In a short video posted to his social media on Friday (August 26), Darby Allin jumps an older-gen Jeep over his house, launching it off a makeshift ramp, barely making the jump and crash-landing into a bunch of trailers. In a short caption, he says this was the “sketchiest stunt I ever did!,” which clearly implies that he was the one driving.
You can see the stunt in the video below: the Jeep takes off and launches a reported 96 feet (29.3 meters) into the air, but barely makes the full jump, touching the roof with one of the rear wheels as it’s descending. This sends the car off-balance, crashing nose-down into the trailer – or what looks like a trailer but is more likely an inflatable.
Allin doesn’t mention a timeline for the stunt, but if you take the time to scroll through his social media (don’t, because we did it already), you’ll see that it was actually shot almost half a year ago. It was a scene from a promo he did with AEW mentor (and WWE legend) Sting, in which he crashes (in the most literal sense) a funeral to declare war on his arch-nemeses. Sting also makes an appearance to utter his trademark “It’s showtime” line.
Both videos, of the stunt and the actual promo, are available at the bottom of the page. The promo was posted to Allin’s Instagram earlier this year.
Allin has a history of breaking the norm in wrestling, and it includes daredevil stunts – whether skateboard tricks or backflips on a tricycle, or his signature ladder Swanton Bomb finish. In other words, this Jeep jump is both on brand for him, and one notch higher than everything else at the same time.
You can see the stunt in the video below: the Jeep takes off and launches a reported 96 feet (29.3 meters) into the air, but barely makes the full jump, touching the roof with one of the rear wheels as it’s descending. This sends the car off-balance, crashing nose-down into the trailer – or what looks like a trailer but is more likely an inflatable.
Allin doesn’t mention a timeline for the stunt, but if you take the time to scroll through his social media (don’t, because we did it already), you’ll see that it was actually shot almost half a year ago. It was a scene from a promo he did with AEW mentor (and WWE legend) Sting, in which he crashes (in the most literal sense) a funeral to declare war on his arch-nemeses. Sting also makes an appearance to utter his trademark “It’s showtime” line.
Both videos, of the stunt and the actual promo, are available at the bottom of the page. The promo was posted to Allin’s Instagram earlier this year.
Allin has a history of breaking the norm in wrestling, and it includes daredevil stunts – whether skateboard tricks or backflips on a tricycle, or his signature ladder Swanton Bomb finish. In other words, this Jeep jump is both on brand for him, and one notch higher than everything else at the same time.
Sketchiest stunt I’ve ever done! ??— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) August 26, 2022
96 foot jump over my house in a jeep into trailers. pic.twitter.com/l4Wzh71Rge
DARBY ALLIN / DEATHWISH SKATEBOARDS pic.twitter.com/Ogv2fvso5n— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 13, 2022