Watch a YouTuber Build a Crazy 1,500-HP Hellcat Race Car From Scratch in 2 Weeks

YouTubers are doing crazy things when it comes to car modifications. At the helm of it all is Westen Champlin. Using his tagline Redneck Science, he’s taking car modifications to another level. After a successful stint with a 1,300 hp Hellcat at the Roadkill Nights Dodge drag event last year, he came up with something even better for this year’s competition – a 1,500 hp Hellcat race car.
Last year, Dodge gave the Redneck Science YouTuber a brand new Hellcat to build into the perfect drag car for the Roadkill Nights drag event in Pontiac, Michigan.
Part of the challenge was to turn a Dodge SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody test car destined for the scrapyard into a winning race car. The car came with a $10,000 cash tag from Dodge for mods.
“We put twin turbos on it. We gave it like 1,300 hp and turned it into the HellJet. You might have seen it. It does really good at burnouts. It’s really good at drag racing. It’s got lots of horsepowers.” He revealed.
The YouTuber is doing something different this year. Dodge sent Champlin and his team a 6.2-liter supercharged Demon engine. All the team needed was a shell to put the potent stroker in.
The perfect choice for the team was an off-road gutted-out Hellcat with no transmission, rear-end, and front suspension. The team only had 21-days to have a complete drag car ready for the event. They did it in 14 days.
The Demon engine the crew put in the Hellcat wasn’t stock. It had custom-ported Texas Speed heads, bigger custom cams, nitrous kit, tuned ECU, and a different bottom end (slightly increasing the displacement). The result was 1,500 ponies out of the Hellcat race car.
The process wasn’t exactly a jump over a puddle. The team experienced their fair share of issues getting it to crank for the first time. We recommend watching the video below for the entire build process.
