Is a Tuned Toyota GR Supra Bad Enough to Beat the Hell Out of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat?

Here’s something that you don’t see every day: a drag race between the Toyota GR Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Well, actually the two fast models were subjected to a few drag races, both from a standing and a rolling start, with rather surprising results.
At first glance, you might be tempted to go all-in on the muscle car, because it is much more powerful than its Japanese (with German DNA) ad-hoc rival. And maybe you should, but before that, we’ve got to tell you that this GR Supra is not your run-of-the-mill copy, as it has been tuned to the teeth.
According to the data provided in the video that was uploaded on YouTube a couple of days ago, the Toyota in question boasts an ECU Stage 2 upgrade, a Borla exhaust system, and a few other things. As a result, it has in the region of 500 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque at hand from the turbo’d 3.0-liter straight-six, directed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The weight balance tilts in its favor, too, with the Challenger SRT Hellcat being bigger and heavier. Without any modifications, it enjoys a staggering 717 horsepower and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm), the official spec sheet reveals. However, the one that went up against the GR Supra has some 710 hp and 680 lb-ft (922 Nm) available via the right pedal, produced by the famous supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8. The Dodge also packs an auto ‘box, and is obviously rear-wheel drive.
Now, about that bet, do you think the tuned GR Supra is actually quick enough to pose a threat to the mighty Challenger SRT Hellcat? Maybe, maybe not, though in order to find out, you will have to click the play button on the video that follows. It is over 12 minutes long, so you will have to take a short break for it.
