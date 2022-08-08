Digital AMC Spirit Rekindles the AMX Love With Modern Hellcat V8 Underpinnings

Those passionate about “America’s sports cars,” the eternal Chevy Corvette, might remember that someone once tried to oppose its American-built two-seater strategy with affordable yet direct competition.
The other side of the Corvette coin was – for an extremely limited time of just a couple of years – the AMC AMX GT-style muscle car manufactured by the defunct American Motors Corporation between 1968 and 1970. One of AMC’s “junior cars,” the AMX was devised as top-notch performance at substantially less money than a Corvette, yet the model never took flight in terms of sales and was quickly discontinued.
Alas, its objective was achieved nonetheless, and it swiftly gained enough of a cult following to warrant AMC’s nameplate revival for a series of performance-oriented packages on the compact Hornet (1977), Concord in 1978, and the pocket-sized Spirit for the subsequent model years. Now the latter is back in action, albeit only digitally.
Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, knows how to juggle with our automotive imagination and now takes another vintage break from modern duties – such as the upcoming seventh-gen Chevy Camaro morphing into an electric wagon or the Dodge Charger going back to muscle car basics with futuristic two-door muscle car version.
This time around, in between imagined Caddy Fleetwood Coupes, Pontiac Trans Sports, or Bullit Mustangs, and even a custom RV CGI-designed as a lowered, custom 454 SS, the pixel master also had time to virtually mate the subcompact AMC Spirit AMX with the current king of the Mopar performance crowd – the Hellcat powertrain.
Naturally, one can only think of one reason to do so – surprise the bejesus out of the audience when a puny AMC Spirit AMX performs like a maniac car with more than 700 ponies on tap. Still, we can only dream of such sketchy performance, at least until someone falls in love with this idea and jumps the wishful thinking to restomod build project threshold.
