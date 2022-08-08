Ford Maverick Had a Dream, and It Was All About Tuning

The Ford Maverick has just been visited by the tuning fairy, only it was already morning when it woke up. As a result, the whole modded thing was a mere whiff, albeit one that stuck with it virtually.
Speaking of ‘virtually,’ this word is best used to describe the image of the white copy pictured above, which is a rendering that has kelsonik on Instagram behind it. And you already know what is new here, don’t you?
For the most part, the compact pickup that can trace its roots back to the latest generation Focus, which Ford isn’t selling in our market, has remained the same. But it does have a fresh stance, courtesy of the revised suspension that has brought the entire body closer to the ground. Filling the wheel arches are the new alloys, with a black look, which spin around the red brake calipers.
These, together with a few black parts that came in this shade straight from the factory, are the only things that provide some contrast to the white body. Other notable highlights are the rear privacy windows, and elsewhere, the Maverick has remained untouched, starting off with the face and ending with the rear fascia, which is only partially visible in the digital illustration.
Back in the real world, the Maverick sits under the Ranger and F-150 in Ford’s commercial vehicle range, and it is their smallest pickup yet. It carries an MSRP of $20,995 before destination for the entry-level XL, going up to at least $23,360 for the mid-range XLT and $26,860 for the top-of-the-line Lariat. As we already told you, it shares many nuts and bolts with the Ford Focus, as well as the Bronco Sport, Escape, and Lincoln Corsair, and is offered with front- and all-wheel drive, with the latter configuration being limited to the turbo’d variant.
