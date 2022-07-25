2023 Ford Maverick Exterior Color Palette Numbers 11 Choices

Initially expected to open on August 16th, the order banks for the 2023 model year Ford Maverick will be live on August 2nd. The unibody pickup truck is available in 11 exterior colors, starting with Atlas Blue Metallic.
This finish will be joined by Avalanche Gray, Hot Pepper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic, Area 51, Alto Blue Tinted Clearcoat, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Cactus Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, and Oxford White. Uploaded to Maverick Truck Club by Tim Bartz of Long McArthur, the palette lists a total of three optional finishes.
Although unconfirmed by the Ford Motor Company, the 2023 model year is likely to receive an off-road trim level by the name of Tremor. Spied testing on more than one occasion with production-spec everything, the Maverick Tremor will shake things up with orange accents, a couple of tow hooks up front, and Falken Wildpeak all-terrain rubber boots. The Bronco Sport-based unibody truck is also believed to boast upgraded suspension.
The most off-roady configuration for the 2022 model year is the 2.0-liter EcoBoost with all-wheel drive and the FX4 package. Available on the XLT and Lariat grades, the FX4 package is currently priced at $800. What do you get for your money? For starters, 17-inch aluminum wheels and the appropriate tires. Exposed tow hooks up front, decals on the bedsides, Hill Descent Control, specific drive modes, heavy-duty cooling, skid plates, and a 6.5-inch productivity screen in the instrument cluster are all standard.
Bumped up $1,000 across the board at the beginning of July, the Maverick currently retails from $20,995 excluding destination freight charge for the XL with the hybrid powertrain. The 2.5-liter hybrid is exclusively offered with front-wheel drive and a twist-beam rear suspension arrangement.
Although the 2.0-liter EcoBoost comes with front-wheel drive as standard, you’re better off getting all-wheel drive. In this configuration, the Ford Motor Company upgrades the rear end to independent multi-link trailing arm suspension that flaunts twin-tube hydraulic gas-pressurized shocks. The FX4 is rocking monotube dampers with hydraulic rebound stops.
