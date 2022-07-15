2022 Ford Maverick Build Dates Moved Back Over Supply Chain Issues

Based on the C2 platform of the Escape and manufactured in Mexico alongside the Bronco Sport, the award-winning Maverick is feeling the brunt of the ongoing supply chain uncertainties. The Ford Motor Company acknowledged three major constraints in April, but unfavorable developments have forced the automaker to delay certain builds.
“While production of your vehicle was projected to begin the week of July 4th, supply chain issues continue to cause delays and uncertainty,” reads an email from the Ford Motor Company published by a member of the Maverick Truck Club. Another member had his July 4th build date pushed back as well even though his truck has been in production since July 1st.
Frustrating is arguably the most appropriate word to describe what’s going on, but on the other hand, what can the would-be owners do? Ford is partly to blame for this debacle, of course. The suppliers, however, are the ones who should’ve known better when they promised the Dearborn-based carmaker a certain number of whatnots needed to produce the Maverick.
The biggest supply constraints of the Maverick are the Co-Pilot360 package, XLT Luxury package, and Lariat Luxury package. $650 is the advertised price of Co-Pilot360, a driver-assist suite that includes BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert and Lane-Keeping System. The Lariat Luxury package includes Co-Pilot360 according to the unibody pickup truck’s build-and-price tool.
XLT Luxury customers need to shell out $2,500 for the likes of eight-way power driver and six-way manual passenger seats, a 400W/100V inverter, bed tie-down locking rails with two locking brackets, a drop-in bedliner, body-color heated mirrors, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, remote start, LED cargo area lighting, a trailer hitch with a four-pin connector, and a windshield wiper de-icer that works similarly to the rear window defrost.
Last, but certainly not least, Lariat Luxury customers are charged $3,750 for plenty of stuff, including an eight-speaker audio system from B&O, rear parking sensors, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, enhanced voice recognition for the SYNC 3 infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, and so forth.
