2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Becomes Track-Ready Truck, Flaunts SVT Lightning Vibes

Introduced in 2021 as the company's most affordable truck, the Ford Maverick became an instant hit in the U.S., with customers placing more than 100,000 reservations in just a few months.
While Ford has yet to deliver all these trucks as of August 2022 due to various supply chain issues, the Maverick's popularity confirms that the U.S. market needed a compact, affordable hauler. And like any popular product, the Maverick will expand to include more models in the future.
Ford has already added the Tremor off-road package for the 2023 model year, while a recent trademark suggests the company is also planning on offering an all-electric Lightning version soon.
Will Ford also expand the Raptor family to include the Maverick alongside the F-150, Ranger, and Bronco? Well, there's no official word on that for now, but it's possible.
What we do know for a fact is that Ford will never make a track-ready version of the compact track. Simply because low-riding, high-performance street trucks are no longer a thing. But this didn't stop YouTube's "TheSketchMonkey" from designing one.
Based on the recently announced Tremor, this "track weapon" is pretty much a Maverick with impressively low ground clearance, sports wheels wrapped in low-profile tires, and slight modifications to the bodywork. The revised lower bumper, sourced from the Ford Mustang Mach 1, is arguably the most notable departure from the regular Maverick.
In all, this truck is very similar to the SVT Lightning that Ford produced from 1993 to 1995 and then from 1999 to 2004. Yup, I'm talking about the original high-performance version of the F-150 and not the all-electric variant we get today.
So what kind of powertrain would a beefed-up Maverick have under the hood? Well, it would definitely need a more powerful version of the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost that delivers 250 horsepower in the standard model.
Yes, the 3.0-liter V6 in the Bronco Raptor would be nice, but I think that the 2.3-liter EcoBoost with 300 horsepower would be enough to turn the Maverick into a fun rig at the track. Should Ford make a track-ready Maverick or would you rather have a Bronco version?
