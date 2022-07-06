2023 Ford Maverick Orders Will Open August 2nd, MSRP Has Already Gone Up $1,000

Previously scheduled for August 15th, the order banks for the 2023 Ford Maverick will open on August 2nd as per Tim Bartz of Long McArthur. The second model year of the Escape-based unibody pickup will enter production at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant on October 24th.
Ford hasn’t mentioned what’s in the offing for MY23, but it’s pretty certain that pricing will go up. Speaking of which, pricing has gone up $1,000 across the board for MY22 according to a recent forum thread on the Maverick Truck Club. The Ford Motor Company still hasn’t modified the suggested retail price on the online configurator with the $1,000 price increase.
Including the aforementioned increase, the XL Hybrid retails at $20,995 before destination and delivery. It’s not a huge difference, but nevertheless, do remember the Dearborn-based automaker waxed lyrical about the $19,995 sticker price of the 2022 model. Even with this increase, the Maverick still is the most affordable new truck in this part of the world.
Ford has been recently spied testing a plug-in prototype of the Maverick, gifted with all-wheel drive to boot. Whenever it will be launched – if it will ever be launched considering the cost-sensitive compact pickup segment – the plug-in hybrid is certain to share a few bits with the Escape PHEV.
For the time being, prospective customers are offered two choices. The 2.5-liter FHEV combines a 2.5-liter engine produced in Mexico with a 94-kW electric motor, a 1.1-kWh battery residing under the rear seats, and the so-called PowerSplit electronic continuously variable transmission. With 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) on tap, it’s no slouch either.
Only available with front-wheel drive, the hybrid is joined by a 2.0-liter turbo shared with the Bronco Sport. Based on Ford’s internal figures, the force-fed lump makes 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm).
The 2.0-liter EcoBoost is complemented by a torque-converter automatic with eight forward ratios. Also worthy of note, 2.0-liter EcoBoost models can be upgraded with all-wheel drive, which – in turn – upgrades the rear suspension from a twist-beam design to a multi-link trailing arm setup.
