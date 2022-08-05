Electric Chevy Camaro Puts the 'G' in 'Green', Probably Sounds Like an Expensive Fridge

All the talk about the future of the American muscle car being electric has sparked a lot of rumors, and controversy, and everything is sprinkled with the occasional rendering.
Case in point, one of the latest came from andras.s.veres as the artist is known on Instagram, and it is a pretty unofficial take on the electric Chevrolet Camaro.
Looking ready to challenge (pun intended) the likes of Dodge’s next-gen all-electric muscle car, the zero-emission Camaro has an SS whiff, and a rather familiar face. The latter is due to the Chevy Blazer, as the crossover has lent some of its design traits, albeit adapted to fit the different body style.
Interrupted in the middle by the blacked out bowtie brand, the light strip joins the slim LED headlights together. It has a wide upper grille, and a much bigger lower one, and vertical side trim with horizontal slats. The bumper sports an apron, and mixes red, which is the exterior color of the car, with lots of glossy black elements.
Instantly recognizable as a Camaro, thanks to the familiar design language, combined with an iconic two-door shape, the electric proposal is something else entirely. We wouldn’t be disappointed if the real deal ends up looking like this when Chevy decides to lift the curtain for it, and we reckon that most of you feel the same, right?
Now, before calling it a story and moving on to the next topic, we have to once again highlight the fact that these are unofficial renderings. There is a huge possibility that the zero-emission Camaro, which is said to be a sedan, will not look anything like this when it debuts. As a matter of fact, no one outside the company knows anything about it, and the same applies to its eternal rival from the Dodge brand as well, the next generation Challenger.
Looking ready to challenge (pun intended) the likes of Dodge’s next-gen all-electric muscle car, the zero-emission Camaro has an SS whiff, and a rather familiar face. The latter is due to the Chevy Blazer, as the crossover has lent some of its design traits, albeit adapted to fit the different body style.
Interrupted in the middle by the blacked out bowtie brand, the light strip joins the slim LED headlights together. It has a wide upper grille, and a much bigger lower one, and vertical side trim with horizontal slats. The bumper sports an apron, and mixes red, which is the exterior color of the car, with lots of glossy black elements.
Instantly recognizable as a Camaro, thanks to the familiar design language, combined with an iconic two-door shape, the electric proposal is something else entirely. We wouldn’t be disappointed if the real deal ends up looking like this when Chevy decides to lift the curtain for it, and we reckon that most of you feel the same, right?
Now, before calling it a story and moving on to the next topic, we have to once again highlight the fact that these are unofficial renderings. There is a huge possibility that the zero-emission Camaro, which is said to be a sedan, will not look anything like this when it debuts. As a matter of fact, no one outside the company knows anything about it, and the same applies to its eternal rival from the Dodge brand as well, the next generation Challenger.