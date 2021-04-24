Electric Chevrolet Camaro Potentially Under Consideration

4 Nitrous Mustang, Camaro and S10 Amazingly Hold It Together on Sketchy Drag Strip

As a Camaro fan, it hurts me to acknowledge that the Camaro is getting a little stale. For starters, Chevrolet doesn’t offer a more powerful variant than the ZL1 with the 1LE track package. And secondly, both the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger are selling better , quater after quarter. 7 photos



A long-time GM executive, Reuss was appointed director of the Performance Division in 2001. Now the president of the Detroit-based automaker, Reuss told Gary Gastelu of



Pretty good so far, but Reuss mentioned “across every segment” as well. Given the Corvette-styled electric utility vehicle we’ve covered in a previous article, an electric pony car is more than possible. The



An 800-volt system coming courtesy of four 200-volt battery modules, a couple of BorgWarner electric motors, and a race-prepped Turbo 400 automatic transmission help the eCOPO cover the quarter-mile in 9.51 seconds at 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour). For reference, Tesla quotes 9.3 seconds for the triple-motor Model S known as the Plaid.



