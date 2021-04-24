2022 Chevrolet S10 Pickup Revealed With Two Engine Options

5 Procharger Chevy Nova Flexes Big Muscle at the Track, Gets Gapped by Mustang

Closely related to the Colorado sold in the U.S., the S10 for the Brazilian market prepares to enter the 2022 model year. But just like the stateside pickup, the Brazilian version has been hit by the microchip shortage. 12 photos



Five specifications are offered in total, starting with the LS and Advantage. The LT slots bang in the middle while the LTZ and High Country top the range. Available in six colors for the exterior (Eclipse Blue, Topaz Gray, Berry Red, Black Gold, Switchblade Silver, and Summit White), the S10 can be specified with a flex-fuel gasoline engine or a 2.8-liter turbo diesel.



The four-cylinder base motor develops 268 Nm (198 pound-feet) of torque at 4,400 rpm and 206 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, which isn’t too bad for a mid-size pickup. By comparison, the gasoline-only engine in



As for the compression-ignition powerplant, which is very similar to the Duramax of the U.S. variant, 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) are the official ratings. Offered with rear- and four-wheel drive, the S10 can be upgraded from a six-speed manual to a six-speed automatic transmission instead of the U.S. model's eight-speeder.



“There is a strong demand for the new S10,” declared Rodrigo Fioco, the director of product marketing at General Motors do Brasil, “mainly for the better-equipped versions that exceed more than half of sales. This shows that - in addition to reliability, robustness, and power - pickup truck customers are looking for the highest level of security and connectivity.”



General Motors plans to resume production at the São José dos Campos assembly plant in May, which is when the S10 is expected to arrive at dealers with three body styles. The chassis cab opens the list while the single cab is currently listed at 191,090 reais for the 2021 model year, translating to $34,900 at current exchange rates. Level up to the double cab, and you're looking at 193,390 reais ($35,315) for the base trim level.

