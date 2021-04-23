NASA’s Ingenuity Rises Off the Martian Ground for the Second Time

4 $350 Corvette Scale Replica Is So Great You'll Probably Mistake It for a Real C8

2 C7 Corvette Gets Impounded by Police After Driver Doubles the Limit at 151 MPH

1978 Chevy Corvette “Parking Find” Took Five-Year Pause From Indy Pace Car Life

The Mako Shark II design penned by Larry Shinoda heavily influenced the C3 Chevy Corvette to break away from the previous generation’s styling, and today it’s certainly starting to grow on the collector market. Naturally, one would also have to develop a special version to make sure desirability is even higher. 8 photos



Now, let’s face it, this particular car isn’t going to sell for that kind of cash. And there are several good reasons for it. First and foremost, this 1978 Corvette still belongs to a special series, but the Indy 500 pace car edition was produced in much higher numbers (6,502 units, one for each Chevy dealer at the time). Then it’s the fact that it’s nowhere near what one calls a pristine condition after lying motionless for half a decade in a parking lot. Last but not least, there’s a fixed price attached to it.



This 1978 C3 Chevrolet Corvette Indianapolis pace car replica is up for grabs on Facebook’s Marketplace from Morton Grove, Illinois user Tony Mitch. He’s asking precisely $10,500 for this



Now, let’s put things into perspective. Without actually



Now it looks to be in an advanced state of decay, especially considering the interior is exposed to the elements because of a broken driver side window. One should ponder if the asking price is the right one for this project car, especially considering that we’ve seen pace car editions from the same year with delivery mileage on the odometer and a final Case in point with the interesting drama that unfolds whenever a C2 or C3 Corvette L88 comes up for sale. We’ve seen the former go for no-reserve madness to $610k, but the auction insanity has also seized the latter series, considering the recent 1968 L88 C3 Chevy that went for a slightly more affordable $400k quotation.Now, let’s face it, this particular car isn’t going to sell for that kind of cash. And there are several good reasons for it. First and foremost, this 1978 Corvette still belongs to a special series, but the Indy 500 pace car edition was produced in much higher numbers (6,502 units, one for each Chevy dealer at the time). Then it’s the fact that it’s nowhere near what one calls a pristine condition after lying motionless for half a decade in a parking lot. Last but not least, there’s a fixed price attached to it.This 1978 C3 Chevrolet Corvette Indianapolis pace car replica is up for grabs on Facebook’s Marketplace from Morton Grove, Illinois user Tony Mitch. He’s asking precisely $10,500 for this decaying “America’s sports car” and claims to have the “title in hand” because he wants to see it gone—probably as quickly as possible.Now, let’s put things into perspective. Without actually giving many details , the seller claims the 1978 ‘Vette is of the all-original variety and with matching numbers. Apparently, it has been sitting idle for the past five years or so, and before that occurred, it was “running perfect.”Now it looks to be in an advanced state of decay, especially considering the interior is exposed to the elements because of a broken driver side window. One should ponder if the asking price is the right one for this project car, especially considering that we’ve seen pace car editions from the same year with delivery mileage on the odometer and a final auction quotation below the $40k threshold.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.