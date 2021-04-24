GM Trademarks “Cheyenne” for Unknown Truck Application

3 Nitrous Mustang, Camaro and S10 Amazingly Hold It Together on Sketchy Drag Strip

Cheyenne is a storied nameplate among Chevrolet enthusiasts. Inspired by the Custom Sport Truck equipment group, this package was introduced for the 1971 model year on the C/K line of pickup trucks, only to be replaced by Silverado Classic and Sierra Classic in the late 1990s.



Although discontinued more than two decades ago, General Motors couldn’t abandon the handle just like that. Many trademarks later, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has once again filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Cheyenne



Under goods and services, the nameplate is meant for “motor land vehicles, namely trucks” according to the federal agency. The question is, what kind of truck is General Motors referring to? The Silverado comes to mind, and the Colorado would be a perfect fit as well.



In both cases,



If the most unlikely scenario does come to fruition, General Motors would have three SUVs to choose from, starting with the compact-sized Equinox. The mid-sized Blazer and Traverse appear to be the more likely candidates, especially in terms of payload capacity, wheelbase, and engine options.



What did you get for your hard-earned cash? In the case of the C/K series, the Cheyenne added chrome-finish bumpers, a wood-grained tailgate insert, full carpeting for the interior, upper and lower side moldings, and a lot of vinyl coverings. Full wheel covers, trim-ringed Rally wheels, dual-tone paint jobs, or A/C were often specified with this package back then.

