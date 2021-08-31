Chevrolet Camaro Sedan Rendered, Electric Powertrain Rumored

5 COPO Chevelle vs. Yenko Camaro Drag Race Is an Ode to Chevrolet 427 Muscle

General Motors killed off the F-body platform in 2002 along with the Camaro. The pony car wasn’t up to snuff in terms of commercial viability, selling 41,776 examples of the breed in the final year of production. 18 photos



Back in June 2019, multiple sources claimed that General Motors isn’t going forward with the



You can already draw a conclusion about the pony car’s future with this information alone, but we’re not done yet. Camaro sales have gotten worse with each passing year since 2014, ending 2020 with just under 29,800 units. The Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger aren’t doing exactly well either, but their downfall isn’t as extreme as the Camaro’s current numbers.



The final point worthy of your attention is the lineup of engine options. The LT4 supercharged V8 small-block lump in the ZL1 and ZL1 1LE is exciting at first glance, yet it doesn’t hold a candle to the Predator V8 of the Shelby GT500 and Hellcat V8 of the Challenger Hellcat, Redeye, and Super Stock.



Given these circumstances, everyone is looking forward to a very different Camaro in 2024 or 2025 at the latest. Pixel artist



Given these circumstances, everyone is looking forward to a very different Camaro in 2024 or 2025 at the latest. Pixel artist Kleber Silva has taken inspiration from Cadillac to Photoshop the four-door sedan before your eyes, a design study that may offend purists like a swear word in a church.

Automotive News were the first to report the four-door makeover, and the cited publication further mentions all-electric power for the Camaro-replacing sedan. The most likely candidate for the vehicle architecture is the BEV3 introduced by Cadillac with the Lyriq crossover, a skateboard-type design that can be used for rear-, front-, as well as all-wheel-drive applications.

Editor's note: 2022 model also pictured in the gallery. 2022 model also pictured in the gallery.