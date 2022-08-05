GTA Online Opens Luxury Autos and Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showrooms, New Cars Available

Five featured vehicles are now available on the showroom’s floor, which can be taken for a test drive before you decide whether or not they’re worth your money:
Along with Premium Deluxe Motorsport, another showroom opens its gates this week, the Luxury Autos showroom, which is just across the street from Record A Studios. A pair of cars will be on display each week, starting with the Grotti Itali GTO and the Obey Omnis e-GT.
As far as the new rewards goes, GTA Online will offer triple GTA$ and RP to all players playing of the modes featured in The Vespucci Job (Remix). Regardless of whether you win or lose, you’ll receive the same amount of GTA$ and RP, all week long.
This week’s freebie is a pair of White Beat Off Earphones, which are rewarded to those who complete any Gunrunning, Nightclub Warehouse, MC, or Special Cargo Sell Mission over the course of the next week. Also, those who complete a Bunker Research Mission from Agent 14 will receive twice the usual research data that they put toward their next project from the Avon Robot and the Armored Target.
Keep in mind that Sell Missions can now be carried out in private, Invite Only sessions. Simply pause the game and press Online, Find New Session, and make sure to select Invite Only, Friends, or Crew to run your own Sell Missions without outside interference.
More importantly, the latest update introduces the Benefactor SM722 sports speedster, which is available now to test drive and/or purchase at the Legendary Motorsport. Also, Air Force Zero, a competitive airborne mode, is making a comeback this week, alongside Keep the Pace, Juggernaut, and Stockpile.
Not to mention that the Lucky Wheel grand prize is the amazing vintage Enus Stafford sedan, while placing in the Top 3 in the Pursuit Series for three days in a row will earn players the Truffade Adder super car Prize Ride from the LS Car Meet in Cypress Flats.
Last but not least, if you’re interested in more test driving, don’t forget to stop by the Test Track to put the Maxwell Asbo, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, and BF Weevil to the test.
- A classic black Benefactor Dubsta with unique trim previously unavailable in GTA Online
- A Cheval Picador in a Matte Light Gray paint job and Pinstripes livery
- The Albany Hermes (discounted 40% this week) in Classic Blue with matching Blue Flames livery
- The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire painted Pearlescent Garnet Red and wrapped in the Too Much Free Time livery
- A Classic Harbor Blue Maibatsu Penumbra FF in the Sakura Tree livery
Along with Premium Deluxe Motorsport, another showroom opens its gates this week, the Luxury Autos showroom, which is just across the street from Record A Studios. A pair of cars will be on display each week, starting with the Grotti Itali GTO and the Obey Omnis e-GT.
As far as the new rewards goes, GTA Online will offer triple GTA$ and RP to all players playing of the modes featured in The Vespucci Job (Remix). Regardless of whether you win or lose, you’ll receive the same amount of GTA$ and RP, all week long.
This week’s freebie is a pair of White Beat Off Earphones, which are rewarded to those who complete any Gunrunning, Nightclub Warehouse, MC, or Special Cargo Sell Mission over the course of the next week. Also, those who complete a Bunker Research Mission from Agent 14 will receive twice the usual research data that they put toward their next project from the Avon Robot and the Armored Target.
Keep in mind that Sell Missions can now be carried out in private, Invite Only sessions. Simply pause the game and press Online, Find New Session, and make sure to select Invite Only, Friends, or Crew to run your own Sell Missions without outside interference.
More importantly, the latest update introduces the Benefactor SM722 sports speedster, which is available now to test drive and/or purchase at the Legendary Motorsport. Also, Air Force Zero, a competitive airborne mode, is making a comeback this week, alongside Keep the Pace, Juggernaut, and Stockpile.
- Pegassi Torero – 40% off
- Declasse Weaponized Tampa – 35% off
- Bravado Half–track – 35% off
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF – 35% off
- Jobuilt Hauler Custom – 40% off
- Albany Hermes – 40% off
- Lampadati Novak – 40% off
Not to mention that the Lucky Wheel grand prize is the amazing vintage Enus Stafford sedan, while placing in the Top 3 in the Pursuit Series for three days in a row will earn players the Truffade Adder super car Prize Ride from the LS Car Meet in Cypress Flats.
Last but not least, if you’re interested in more test driving, don’t forget to stop by the Test Track to put the Maxwell Asbo, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, and BF Weevil to the test.