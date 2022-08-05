GTA Online Opens Luxury Autos and Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showrooms, New Cars Available

A classic black Benefactor Dubsta with unique trim previously unavailable in GTA Online

A Cheval Picador in a Matte Light Gray paint job and Pinstripes livery

The Albany Hermes (discounted 40% this week) in Classic Blue with matching Blue Flames livery

The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire painted Pearlescent Garnet Red and wrapped in the Too Much Free Time livery

A Classic Harbor Blue Maibatsu Penumbra FF in the Sakura Tree livery

Pegassi Torero – 40% off

Declasse Weaponized Tampa – 35% off

Bravado Half–track – 35% off

Maibatsu Penumbra FF – 35% off

Jobuilt Hauler Custom – 40% off

Albany Hermes – 40% off

Lampadati Novak – 40% off

Five featured vehicles are now available on the showroom’s floor, which can be taken for a test drive before you decide whether or not they’re worth your money:Along with Premium Deluxe Motorsport, another showroom opens its gates this week, the Luxury Autos showroom, which is just across the street from Record A Studios. A pair of cars will be on display each week, starting with the Grotti Itali GTO and the Obey Omnis e-GT.As far as the new rewards goes, GTA Online will offer triple GTA$ and RP to all players playing of the modes featured in The Vespucci Job (Remix). Regardless of whether you win or lose, you’ll receive the same amount of GTA$ and RP, all week long.In addition, GTA Online players who own an underground Bunker can earn twice the number of Supplies when running Resupply Missions through Disruption Logistics, while completing a Bunker Ammu-Nation Contract or Bunker Research Mission will result in a GTA$200K bonus delivered within 72 hours of completion.This week’s freebie is a pair of White Beat Off Earphones, which are rewarded to those who complete any Gunrunning, Nightclub Warehouse, MC, or Special Cargo Sell Mission over the course of the next week. Also, those who complete a Bunker Research Mission from Agent 14 will receive twice the usual research data that they put toward their next project from the Avon Robot and the Armored Target.Keep in mind that Sell Missions can now be carried out in private, Invite Only sessions. Simply pause the game and press Online, Find New Session, and make sure to select Invite Only, Friends, or Crew to run your own Sell Missions without outside interference.More importantly, the latest update introduces the Benefactor SM722 sports speedster, which is available now to test drive and/or purchase at the Legendary Motorsport. Also, Air Force Zero, a competitive airborne mode, is making a comeback this week, alongside Keep the Pace, Juggernaut, and Stockpile.A bunch of discounts are available all week long for those who want to score a good deal on their favorite vehicles. Some Utility Vests and Utility Tops are on sale this week too, so make sure your wallet is topped up.Not to mention that the Lucky Wheel grand prize is the amazing vintage Enus Stafford sedan, while placing in the Top 3 in the Pursuit Series for three days in a row will earn players the Truffade Adder super car Prize Ride from the LS Car Meet in Cypress Flats.Last but not least, if you’re interested in more test driving, don’t forget to stop by the Test Track to put the Maxwell Asbo, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, and BF Weevil to the test.