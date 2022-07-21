The Criminal Enterprises Update Coming to GTA Online on July 26

The synopsis of the next major update for GTA Online feels very real, but that’s just an excuse for what’s actually being added to the game. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re fully aware that gas prices exploded, and Earth is burning.
“The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, retail supply chains are in turmoil, and to top it off a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.”
While we’re struggling to keep up with the price hikes and the hot weather, GTA Online players who love playing the roles of Executives, Bikers, Nightclub Owners, or Gunners can make the most of these conditions. The Criminal Enterprise is the next major update for GTA Online, a fitting name considering how it expands on illegal businesses and criminal professions.
First off, current GTA Online players should expected The Criminal Enterprise to add new missions and upgrades to the game including major expansions to business prospects for Criminal Careers, as well as new, elaborate Contact Missions with players operating as a sworn-in agent for the IAA.
On top of that, the upcoming update brings many highly requested experience improvements while giving players more choice in how they climb their way up to the criminal ranks. For example, players will now earn increased payouts across a range of activities.
Also, experience improvements will be added to the game too, along with new modes, vehicles, collectibles, and special events dropping all summer long, including new showroom floors where players will be able to test drive or purchase a slew of new vehicles.
The Criminal Enterprise brings several changes to the economy, including permanent boosts to Race and Adversary Mode payouts, increased payouts for original Heists and The Doomsday Heist, bigger paydays for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members, and much more.
More details about the new gameplay and experience improvements coming to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprise will be revealed when the update launches on July 26 across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
