GTA+ Members Are Getting Free Cars, Clothing and Accessories in July

If you’ve already paid for Rockstar’s GTA+ premium service, then you’ll be getting not just some free stuff but also special events that you can complete for extra rewards. The new events specifically designed for GTA+ members will be available from June 30 until July 18 but expect more to be added afterward.
First off, all GTA+ members will be getting a bonus of GTA$500,000 delivered into their Maze Bank Account. Another important benefit is the free Ocelot Locust that they will get starting June 30. The car that doesn’t have roof, windscreen, or windows will be available from Legendary Motorsport.
Another interesting addition to the GTA+ membership benefits is the Crash Pad Penthouse, a luxurious space atop The Diamond Casino & Resort. Also, GTA+ members will receive some additional Casino perks, including 40% off Penthouse Decorations from the Casino Store and triple Daily Visitor Bonus Chip Claims at the Casino Cashier.
Special limited clothing and accessories are now available for all GTA+ members. Here is what you’ll get for free if you for the membership:
The month’s event benefits for GTA+ members also include 100% chance of diamonds in The Diamond Casino Heist, 50% off Lester and Support Crew Cut on The Diamond Casino Heist, double GTA$ on Standard Time Trials, quadruple GTA$ and RP on Data Leaks (Setups and Finale), as well as 50% more GTA$ on The VIP Contract finale.
Last but not least, GTA+ members benefit from special GTA+ Shark Cards in all denominations, from Red Shark all the way up to Megalodon, which provides a 15% extra bonus GTA$.
Keep in mind that GTA+ Membership is only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and costs $5.99 per month. For even more details on the new GTA+ Membership period, visit the GTA+ website.
