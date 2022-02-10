GTA Online’s Latest Update Is All About Valentine’s Day

We’re just a few days away from Valentine’s Day, so it’s no surprise that GTA Online’s latest update is all about celebrating love, friendship, and admiration. That being said, this week’s GTA Online update is dominated by Valentine’s Day-themed modes, red cars, pink cars, and a couple of other sweet surprises.
But let’s start with the “sweetest” part: triple rewards for Till Death Do Us Part maps and Shotgun Wedding team deathmatch. You have until next week when a new update drops to score 3x GTA$ and RP when you participate in these two activities.
High on the list of interesting stuff coming with the update is the Gallivanter Baller ST, which is now available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport. The red luxury four-door SUV debuted in GTA Online as part of The Contract expansion and can be had for nearly $900,000.
The Gallivanter Baller ST loosely resembles the Range Rover Sport and packs a single-cam V8 engine featuring a supercharger, a 7-speed gearbox, and all-wheel drive layout. It’s the perfect car to drive in style during Valentine’s Day and a great gift for such an occasion.
There’s also some free stuff available for players who log in and play the game this week, such as the Pink, Red, and White Weapon tints, along with all Valentine’s Day Massacre Special clothing.
Additionally, the Prohibition-era Gusenberg Sweeper is available for free to all participating Ammu-Nation locations citywide. Not to mention that GTA Online players who log in this week will receive The Many Wives of Alfredo Smith T-Shirt for free.
Casino Story Missions and Casino Work are getting triple rewards, too, while Short Trips (now available for all players via the Jobs menu, no requirement needed) pay 2x GTA$ and RP.
This week’s Prize Ride is a bit of a doozy. LS Car Meet members who win a Street Race Series race three days in a row can go home with the Albany Roosevelt, the historic, timeless limousine that would fit nicely parked in a museum rather than a garage.
For those planning their purchases ahead, Rockstar is making three fast cars available to try via the Car Meet’s Test Track: Vapid Dominator ASP, Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, and Declasse Impaler.
Finally, the very pink BF Club is this week’s top prize offered by The Diamond Casino & Resort, so make sure to give the Lucky Wheel a spin. There are plenty of other prizes, too, including GTA$, clothing, accessories, snacks, and mystery prizes.
