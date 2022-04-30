autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Limited Edition Month
Car reviews:
 
Rockstar Announces New Exclusive Benefits for GTA+ Members
After introducing GTA+, the subscription-based service for GTA Online players, Rockstar revealed today some of the exclusive benefits that subscribers can get throughout the entire month of May. A new GTA+ event period kicks off today for GTA Online only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, so if you’re planning to subscribe to the service, now would be a good time.

Rockstar Announces New Exclusive Benefits for GTA+ Members

Home > News > Coverstory
30 Apr 2022, 01:00 UTC ·
GTA+ benefitsGTA+ benefitsGTA+ benefitsGTA+ benefitsGTA+ benefitsGTA+ benefitsGTA+ benefits
The GTA+ event period runs through June 1 and promises to bring a slew of exclusive rewards for enrolled members, which can be claimed at any point during the duration of the event. Vehicle and property benefits, free clothing, special bonuses, and much more rewards will be available in GTA Online throughout the month of May.

Additionally, Rockstar announced that GTA+ subscribers will receive a GTA$500,000 bonus that will be automatically delivered to their Maze Bank Account monthly upon billing.

That being said, this month’s vehicle benefits for GTA+ include the Grotti Brioso R/A, which was originally added to the game as part of the Cunning Stunts update. GTA+ subscribers can claim the car for free from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website. Also, they bring the car to the Los Santos Car Meet to claim a complimentary performance upgrade at Hao’s Special Works.

It’s also important to note that GTA+ subscribers will have early and complimentary access to the HSW Upgrade and HSW Liveries for the Grotti Brioso R/A until May 5, before they are available for everyone to purchase in GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

But wait, there’s more! GTA+ members will gain immediate access to the Agency property, unlocking The Contract, a series of missions featuring Dr. Dre, Franklin Clinton, Lamar Davis, Anderson Paak, and others. The property includes office space for people and a dedicated lower level for vehicle storage, but players can add enhancements such as Armory and Vehicle Workshops.

Free clothing and accessories will be available for GTA+ members too, who will be able to upgrade their wardrobes with special limited apparel, including the Red Ting Oversize Shades, Red Bangles, and Red Swirl Smoking Jacket. More importantly, GTA+ members will also receive the red-themed Split Camo Livery for the Ubermacht Cypher, which can be claimed from auto shops at any time free of charge.

During the GTA+ event period, all Security Contracts will reward double GTA$ to subscribers. Keep in mind that you must complete at least one contract before opening the Agency’s VIP Contract to get paid extra for it this month. Rockstar also revealed that GTA+ members will receive a 50% bonus GTA$ and RP on Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions.

GTA Online players loving kart racing will be happy to know that for the next four weeks or so, the Kart Krash: Full Auto Adversary Mode will award double GTA$ and RP, but only to GTA+ members.

Last but not least, GTA+ subscribers can also take advantage of special GTA+ Shark Cards that offer extra bonus cash from the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 5 or the Microsoft Store on the Xbox Series X/S.

Introduced earlier this month, GTA+ is GTA Online’s premium membership program, which promises to offer exclusive benefits and rewards each month to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players (sorry, PC fans).

These benefits for GTA+ subscribers are received in addition to those offered to everyone else via the weekly updates. Moreover, those who subscribe to GTA Online’s premium service will also get a monthly GTA$500,000 bonus and discounts, as well as a 15% increase on Shark Card values.

New bonuses and incentives will be available for GTA+ members each month. For example, taking part in certain modes or activities will award more GTA$ and RP (or both) in addition to the bonuses already offered during GTA Online event periods.

The GTA+ membership can be bought directly from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or from within GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and costs $6 per month.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
GTA GTA online Kart Krash Grotti Brioso grand theft auto rockstar kart racing WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories