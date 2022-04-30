Rockstar Announces New Exclusive Benefits for GTA+ Members

The GTA+ event period runs through June 1 and promises to bring a slew of exclusive rewards for enrolled members, which can be claimed at any point during the duration of the event. Vehicle and property benefits, free clothing, special bonuses, and much more rewards will be available in GTA Online throughout the month of May.
Additionally, Rockstar announced that GTA+ subscribers will receive a GTA$500,000 bonus that will be automatically delivered to their Maze Bank Account monthly upon billing.
That being said, this month’s vehicle benefits for GTA+ include the Grotti Brioso R/A, which was originally added to the game as part of the Cunning Stunts update. GTA+ subscribers can claim the car for free from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website. Also, they bring the car to the Los Santos Car Meet to claim a complimentary performance upgrade at Hao’s Special Works.
It’s also important to note that GTA+ subscribers will have early and complimentary access to the HSW Upgrade and HSW Liveries for the Grotti Brioso R/A until May 5, before they are available for everyone to purchase in GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Free clothing and accessories will be available for GTA+ members too, who will be able to upgrade their wardrobes with special limited apparel, including the Red Ting Oversize Shades, Red Bangles, and Red Swirl Smoking Jacket. More importantly, GTA+ members will also receive the red-themed Split Camo Livery for the Ubermacht Cypher, which can be claimed from auto shops at any time free of charge.
During the GTA+ event period, all Security Contracts will reward double GTA$ to subscribers. Keep in mind that you must complete at least one contract before opening the Agency’s VIP Contract to get paid extra for it this month. Rockstar also revealed that GTA+ members will receive a 50% bonus GTA$ and RP on Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions.
GTA Online players loving kart racing will be happy to know that for the next four weeks or so, the Kart Krash: Full Auto Adversary Mode will award double GTA$ and RP, but only to GTA+ members.
Introduced earlier this month, GTA+ is GTA Online’s premium membership program, which promises to offer exclusive benefits and rewards each month to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players (sorry, PC fans).
These benefits for GTA+ subscribers are received in addition to those offered to everyone else via the weekly updates. Moreover, those who subscribe to GTA Online’s premium service will also get a monthly GTA$500,000 bonus and discounts, as well as a 15% increase on Shark Card values.
New bonuses and incentives will be available for GTA+ members each month. For example, taking part in certain modes or activities will award more GTA$ and RP (or both) in addition to the bonuses already offered during GTA Online event periods.
The GTA+ membership can be bought directly from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or from within GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and costs $6 per month.
