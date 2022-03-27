Rockstar Launches GTA Online Monthly Subscription Service Exclusively on Consoles

No, this isn’t an April Fools’ prank, Rockstar really went way beyond the normal level of greediness we come to expect from the US company. Having not delivered a new game in many years, Rockstar went on to milk more money from its well-established franchises.
After the lukewarm reception of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar’s next release, the enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online, seem to have been another attempt at filling up the coffers for the investors.
Neither of these two important launches have been handled professionally by Rockstar. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was marred by technical issues that will probably never be addressed because that will imply a complete overhaul of the remastered games.
The latest Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are far from what was promised from a visual standpoint. They’re just another example of a rushed release meant to milk from money from the fans, and you can read more about it by check out our full review.
According to Rockstar, GTA+ will be officially launched on March 29 and will “provide easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation of consoles.” Before we list some of the GTA+ benefits that Rockstar revealed this week, it’s important to mention that a membership costs $6, and you can cancel it anytime.
Furthermore, GTA Online players can subscribe to GTA+ starting March 29 via the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 5 or Microsoft Store. Each month, Rockstar will announce the GTA+ special benefits, so you’ll know in advance if you want to continue to pay for your membership or cancel it. That being said, here are the benefits GTA+ members will receive in the first month (March 29 – April 27):
Rockstar promised to deliver GTA+ member a new set of exclusive rewards every month. These can be redeemed from the Legendary Motorsport, Hao’s Special Works, Maze Bank Foreclosures, DockTease, and other stores found in the GTA Online browser.
Last but not least, it’s important to mention that the GTA+ benefits are offered in addition to the regular weekly GTA Online events, which will continue as normal for all players.
After the lukewarm reception of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar’s next release, the enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online, seem to have been another attempt at filling up the coffers for the investors.
Neither of these two important launches have been handled professionally by Rockstar. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was marred by technical issues that will probably never be addressed because that will imply a complete overhaul of the remastered games.
The latest Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are far from what was promised from a visual standpoint. They’re just another example of a rushed release meant to milk from money from the fans, and you can read more about it by check out our full review.
According to Rockstar, GTA+ will be officially launched on March 29 and will “provide easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation of consoles.” Before we list some of the GTA+ benefits that Rockstar revealed this week, it’s important to mention that a membership costs $6, and you can cancel it anytime.
Furthermore, GTA Online players can subscribe to GTA+ starting March 29 via the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 5 or Microsoft Store. Each month, Rockstar will announce the GTA+ special benefits, so you’ll know in advance if you want to continue to pay for your membership or cancel it. That being said, here are the benefits GTA+ members will receive in the first month (March 29 – April 27):
- GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.
- The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.
- The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.
- Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.
- Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.
- The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.
- The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.
- A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.
- 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.
Rockstar promised to deliver GTA+ member a new set of exclusive rewards every month. These can be redeemed from the Legendary Motorsport, Hao’s Special Works, Maze Bank Foreclosures, DockTease, and other stores found in the GTA Online browser.
Last but not least, it’s important to mention that the GTA+ benefits are offered in addition to the regular weekly GTA Online events, which will continue as normal for all players.