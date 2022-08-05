2023 Genesis G90 Has a Whiff of Darkness, Luxury Sedan Wants a Piece of the S-Class

The 2023 Genesis G90 has been imagined in a darker configuration, and it may not be a murdered-out proposal, but it is not that far either.
Sporting a matte finish on the outside, it features blacked-out chrome elements. These can be seen on the upper and lower grilles up front, on the emblems, and side trim. Kelsonik, who is behind these renderings, has sketched it out with two wheel proposals, and it is the darkened ones that look better to us.
While the internet keeps having its way with the 2023 G90, Genesis has started accepting orders for it in the United States. Customer deliveries of the brand’s rival to the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class will kick off on August 10, and the model is offered in two trim levels, with as many powertrains.
For the base version, interested parties are looking at a minimum of $88,400, excluding destination, and the upper spec will set them back at least $98,700. The former uses a 375 hp and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) 3.5-liter V6 T-GDI, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and all-wheel drive. The latter packs 409 hp and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm) from its 3.5-liter V6 T-GDI with 48V e-Supercharger.
As far as the equipment is concerned, the entry-level 2023 G90 comes with infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster, each one with a 12.3-inch screen, head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, three-zone climate control, suede headliner, wood trim, Nappa leather, and a selection of driver assistance gear, among others. Upgrading to the better-equipped variant will get you multi-chamber air suspension, rear-wheel steering, 21-inch wheels, tire mobility kit, ventilated rear seats with massaging and power adjustment, rear wireless charging pad, rear vanity mirrors, and a few other gizmos.
