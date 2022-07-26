2023 Genesis G90 U.S. Customers Can Secure Their Luxury Sedan With $1,000 Deposit

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2023 model year, the G90 is a compelling alternative to German rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Offered exclusively with a twin-turbo V6, the full-size luxury sedan is available to pre-order stateside through the Priority One program.
Genesis Motor America explains that customers may express interest by providing their contact information. Priority One members will subsequently be contacted by the South Korean automaker for a $1,000 refundable deposit, which secures their place in line for the redesigned sedan.
Priority One was designed to deliver a personalized shopping experience, that includes a dedicated concierge agent. Members of the program will obviously receive updates throughout the process and will ultimately be connected with their dealership of choice. Priority One launched in the U.S. in the spring of 2022 with the GV60, the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s cooler sibling.
Given the insecurity regarding the supply of chips, Genesis mentions that “submitting a request through Priority One is not a vehicle order or purchase and does not guarantee availability of the vehicle.” More details on the G90 will be offered in due time, including package options and delivery dates.
“With its inclusion in the Genesis Priority One program, the 2023 Genesis G90 will offer the latest technologies and in-vehicle comfort amenities matched with a tailored purchase experience,” declared Claudia Marquez, whose role is that of chief operating officer at Genesis in North America.
The flagship sedan is alright in terms of exterior design, but as you’d expect of a luxobarge, the interior matters even more. There, you’ll be welcomed by slim air vents, two panoramic sunroofs, ambient lighting, a dial-type shifter and central control panel, a panoramic display that combines the instrument cluster and infotainment system, Newspaper Crown Wood and Newspaper Stripe Wood, metal inlay garnish, as well as laminated glass.
Gifted with over-the-air software update capability, the G90 features multi-chamber air suspension with three settings. In addition, sensors can elevate the front wheels when going down a steep slope, preventing damage from contact between the flat road and the undercarriage after the slope.
Rear-wheel steering is another strong point of the G90, a system that steers the rear wheels by up to four degrees in a low-speed maneuver and up to two degrees during high-speed cornering. Active Noise Control-Road is also worthy of mention, detecting noise from the surface of the road and sending the opposite phase sounds through the speakers to cancel that noise out.
The Environmental Protection Agency lists the 2023 Genesis G90 with two powertrain options. The 3.5-liter AWD opens the list with a combined range of 21 miles per gallon (11.2 l/100 km), and the 3.5-liter MHEV AWD is a little worse at 20 mpg (11.7 l/100 km). Although it’s mild hybrid, the latter variant gets one less mile per gallon because it flaunts a longer wheelbase.
