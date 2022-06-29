Genesis Electrified G80 Launched as the Korean Company's Mercedes EQE Rival

The world of executive electric sedans has just become bigger in the United Kingdom, where Genesis is now accepting orders for the Electrified G80.
Available exclusively in a single trim level, named the Luxury, it has a recommended retail price of £65,000 (equal to $79,506). Customers can further specify it with various packages, including the Innovation, Convenience, Comfort Seat, Executive, Bio Nappa Leather Seat, Vehicle to Load, and the solar roof.
Using a dual-motor setup, with a combined output of 272 kW (370 ps / 365 hp), the Electrified G80 has a 321-mile (517-km) range on the WLTP cycle. The 87.2 kWh battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80% in just 21 minutes at a 350 kW connection. The aforementioned solar roof can add more than 620 miles (1,000 km) of range over the course of a year.
“Electrified G80 marks an important step in Genesis’ commitment to deliver an all-electric range by 2025. Combining the brand’s trademark premium design and unrivalled luxury with a cutting edge electrified powertrain and innovative features, Electrified G80 has been created to provide customers with a seamless transition to EV ownership,” said the brand’s Europe Managing Director, Dominique Boesch. “It is also the second of three EV models Genesis will launch in 2022, joining the GV60 and the forthcoming Electrified GV70.”
Available in one of 15 exterior paint finishes, including glossy, metallic, and matte hues, as well as four color themes for the interior, out of which three are two-tone variations, the Electrified G80 is offered with a selection of standard gear. For one, the 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system is included, and so is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. For the 17-speaker audio, signed by Lexicon, interested parties will not have to pay extra either.
The Electrified G80 follows in the local footsteps of the Electrified GV60, for which the Korean brand started accepting orders this week, with pricing kicking off at £47,005 ($57,495).
