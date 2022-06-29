Genesis Electrified G80 Launched as the Korean Company's Mercedes EQE Rival

More on this:

1 Genesis Electrified GV70 Gets Shown at Goodwood, Ticks the European Premiere Box

2 YouTubers Drive Electrified Genesis G80, Claim It Could Be Better Than the BMW i4

3 Genesis GV60 Electric Crossover Launched in the UK, Pricing Starts at £47,005

4 Genesis GV60 Promises to Be the Best E-GMP Product So Far

5 Genesis Goes Electric With 265-Mile Range G80