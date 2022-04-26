autoevolution
2023 Genesis G90 Confirmed With Standard AWD, Two Wheelbases, Two Engine Choices

26 Apr 2022
Revealed in November 2021, the second-generation G90 is expected to arrive stateside for the 2023 model year, according to a couple of entries on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website. The pictured entries refer to all-wheel-drive sedans with a twin-turbo V6 or mild-hybrid V6.
Over in South Korea, the internal combustion-only powertrain is 5,275 millimeters (nearly 207.7 inches) long and features a 3,180-millimeter (125.2-inch) wheelbase. Available with rear- and all-wheel drive, the standard-wheelbase specification is rated at 375 horsepower (380 ps) at 5,800 rpm and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) from 1,300 through 4,500 rpm.

As noted in the introduction, the G90 for the United States market is listed exclusively with all-wheel drive. Moving on, the long-wheelbase specification for South Korea is 5,465 millimeters (215.1 inches) long and features a wheelbase that measures 3,370 millimeters (nearly 132.7 inches). Its engine, the Smartstream G3.5 T-GDi e-S/C, is a mild-hybrid V6 that features an electric supercharger for more power and more torque.

Capable of 409 horsepower (415 ps) at 5,800 rpm and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) from 1,300 through 4,500 rpm, the mild-hybrid option comes only with all-wheel drive in the Asian country. Being a long-wheelbase sedan, it’s not surprising the mild hybrid isn’t as efficient as the regular-wheelbase G90.

The internal combustion-only variant is rated at 21 miles per gallon on the combined driving cycle, which is approximately 11.2 liters per 100 kilometers to whom prefer the metric system. The mild-hybrid variant makes do with 20 miles for each gallon or 11.76 liters per 100 kilometers.

The closest rival to the Smartstream G3.5 T-GDi e-S/C-powered car would be the Mercedes-Benz S 500, which rocks 429 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque from a 48-volt electric booster, six cylinders arranged in a line, and a displacement of 3.0 liters. The EPA has rated the S 500 for the U.S. market at 24 miles per gallon (9.8 liters/100 kilometers).

On that note, do glance over the attached document. Coming courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency from Car & Driver, it lists the standard wheelbase with 375 hp and a curb weight of 4,497 pounds (2,040 kilograms), while the long-wheelbase has 420 hp and 5,126 pounds (2,325 kilograms).

Both engine choices feature an eight-speed automatic transmission.
