2023 Genesis G90 Loses V8 Engine, Gains "Chauffeur" Brake Mode

Genesis Motor is much obliged to present a brand-new flagship in the guise of the second-generation G90. Confirmed to enter production in 2022 for the 2023 model year, the biggest change over the first generation is the lack of a V8 engine in favor of a twin-turbo V6.
Hyundai’s luxury arm hasn’t published any output figures, but we do have a clue as to what’s in the offing. Codenamed FR, the Smartstreatm G3.5 T-GDi is currently used by the G80 sedan and two sport utility vehicles. In all three applications, the six-cylinder mill develops 375 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) at merely 1,500 rpm.
Codenamed Tau, the 5.0-liter GDi V8 produces more horsepower and a better exhaust note although it’s not as torquey as the force-fed V6. Available with rear-wheel steering, a fingerprint scanner, and massaging seats, the most luxurious four-door sedan in the Genesis lineup further impresses with air suspension and… wait for it… Chauffeur brake mode.
According to the South Korean automaker, Chauffeur allows the driver to control the braking force to suit their preferences and the driving conditions, especially if there's a well-to-do rear passenger involved. Chauffeur is joined by two other modes that Genesis hasn’t detailed so far.
Preview-Electronic Control Suspension is a highlight in its own right because this system uses a front-facing camera to analyze the road and preset the dampers to improve the ride quality. The G90 uses a suite of sensors to elevate its front wheels when going down a slope, preventing damage from contact between the flat road and the undercarriage after the slope. When driving off the beaten path, the G90 can be raised by 25 millimeters (almost an inch) at both ends for protecting the undercarriage.
Active Noise Control-Road needs to be mentioned as well, along with laminated glass all around, Auto Flush Door Handles that pop up to greet the driver, as well as an EasyClose system that closes the doors at the simple press of a button. Over-the-air software updates, Remote Smart Parking Assist, and a 23-speaker audio system pretty much sum up this luxobarge.
Although it’s a far cry from what Mercedes-Benz offers in the S-Class, the Genesis G90 shouldn’t be compared to the Sonderklasse. It’s not even a rival for the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8, but a more affordable alternative to all three. For future reference, the outgoing 2022 model is $73,950 while the Mercedes S-Class kicks off at $109,800 excluding destination charge.
