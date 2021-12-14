2023 Genesis G90 Loses V8 Engine, Gains "Chauffeur" Brake Mode

More on this:

1 Genesis GV90 Flagship SUV Goes Commando With G90-Inspired Styling

2 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Graces Australia As Sleek-Looking Wagon With Rear-Wheel Drive

3 2022 Genesis G90 Luxury Sedan Revealed in Official Pics, Will Give the S-Class a Headache

4 Tiger Woods Confirms Car Crash Spells the End of His Pro Career

5 Genesis G90 Coupe Could Pick Up Where the Two-Door Mercedes-Benz S-Class Left Off