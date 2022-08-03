2023 Genesis G90 U.S. Pricing Announced, Luxury Sedan Is More Expensive Than the Audi A8

Genesis has opened the order books for the G90 in the United States. Set to arrive at dealers nationwide soon, with customer deliveries expected to kick off on August 10, the luxury sedan is offered in two versions, each one with a different powertrain.
Pricing kicks off at $88,400, excluding the $1,095 destination charge. This makes it $1,900 pricier than the base Audi A8 and $22,700 and $4,900 cheaper than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series, respectively.
Powered by the 3.6-liter V6 T-GDI, rated at 375 hp (380 ps / 280 kW) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque and connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the 2023 G90 brings a host of standard gear. Here, the Korean company mentions the 20-inch wheels, panoramic sunroof, LED lighting at both ends, rain-sensing wipers, digital key, and fingerprint authentication system.
Stuff such as the 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital dials, head-up display, smartphone integration, premium audio, active noise control, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, three-zone climate control, Nappa leather upholstery, suede headliner and pillars, wood trim, and others are standard too. A selection of driving assistance gear is on deck as well, including blind spot collision avoidance assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, lane keeping and following, forward collision-avoidance assist, smart cruise control, etc.
Upgrading to the superior version of the 2023 Genesis G90 means paying a minimum of $98,700. This model makes use of the 3.5-liter V6 T-GDI with 48V e-Supercharger, kicking out 409 hp (415 ps / 305 kW) and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm). Multi-chamber air suspension and rear-wheel steering are some of the advantages of getting this variant, which also features other stuff, like the 21-inch wheels, ventilated rear seats with power adjustment and massaging function, more advanced audio, rear wireless charging pad, second-row vanity mirrors, and tire mobility kit.
