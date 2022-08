2023 Genesis G90 U.S. Pricing Announced, Luxury Sedan Is More Expensive Than the Audi A8

kW

Pricing kicks off at $88,400, excluding the $1,095 destination charge. This makes it $1,900 pricier than the base Audi A8 and $22,700 and $4,900 cheaper than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series, respectively.Powered by the 3.6-liter V6 T-GDI, rated at 375 hp (380 ps / 280) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque and connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the 2023 G90 brings a host of standard gear. Here, the Korean company mentions the 20-inch wheels, panoramic sunroof, LED lighting at both ends, rain-sensing wipers, digital key, and fingerprint authentication system.Stuff such as the 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital dials, head-up display, smartphone integration, premium audio, active noise control, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, three-zone climate control, Nappa leather upholstery, suede headliner and pillars, wood trim, and others are standard too. A selection of driving assistance gear is on deck as well, including blind spot collision avoidance assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, lane keeping and following, forward collision-avoidance assist, smart cruise control, etc.Upgrading to the superior version of the 2023 Genesis G90 means paying a minimum of $98,700. This model makes use of the 3.5-liter V6 T-GDI with 48V e-Supercharger, kicking out 409 hp (415 ps / 305 kW) and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm). Multi-chamber air suspension and rear-wheel steering are some of the advantages of getting this variant, which also features other stuff, like the 21-inch wheels, ventilated rear seats with power adjustment and massaging function, more advanced audio, rear wireless charging pad, second-row vanity mirrors, and tire mobility kit.