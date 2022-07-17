Lucid Air GT Performance Trashes Dodge Charger Hellcat Into Oblivion

Some hundred and 119 years ago*, horses were still primarily used for daily transportation. But they were becoming obsolete, shoved off the road by a very noisy and weirdly shaped cart on wheels that could move around by itself. Horse Power lost to horsepower.
Now the tables have turned against the Internal Combustion Engine. Long lurking in the shadows of colossal oil cartels and corporations, automotive electricity has now taken over. Sure, the piston might still lay a punch or two, but it's over. The oil-hungry growler is top dog no more. After all, it runs on fossil fuels, so it's doomed to become one itself.
Of course, Americans, being Americans, don't give up (on their
bad habits) with ease. So, a race was set to settle the argument. A 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak picked up the gauntlet thrown by America's newest electric superhero: Lucid Air GT Performance. Also, because of the American character of the duel, the race just so happened to be a relatively straightforward score setter. Take that literally, sit back and watch the video at the bottom for the result.
Sure, the contestants are no strangers to one another: the Jailbreak we're talking about took on several other challenges and won. This time, however, it met its match. 807HP on the gas burner vs 1050HP on the electric, but let's remember that the socket-sucker is massive, like all his Newest Age clean-and-green brothers. 680lb (308kg) more than the Charger. And with two occupants, as opposed to just the driver in the old-timer, the power-to-weight ratio suddenly makes the Lucid a sure second-place contender.
However, it's right about time to tell every crankshaft addict on this planet to stop daydreaming and get real: Electricity is faster than fire. Full Stop. Because the Lucid mercilessly devastated the Dodge by a mile. It didn't even take a stopwatch to settle the score; an hourglass could have done the job. The losing driver did get some fresh Air in the and, to add to his drama. See for yourself what he felt about it. And, if you think you have something to say, put it in the comments.
*July 23rd 1903: Ford Motor Company sold its first vehicle.
