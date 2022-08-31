Jeep Recalls Wrangler and Gladiator for Software Issue, Ram 1500 Also Affected

On July 18th, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Vehicle Safety Compliance pressed FCA US LLC into recognizing a potential noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 111. The third-largest American automaker started investigating the issue in earnest on July 16th. Not even a month later, FCA recognized the issue.
The attached report explains that “some vehicles equipped with EcoDiesel engines and certain radios may experience persistent radio resets which may result in the rearview camera image not displaying during certain backing events.” This issue goes against the requirements of motor vehicle safety standard 111, which is why no fewer than 7,895 vehicles are called back.
Three nameplates are affected, starting with 2,737 examples of the Wrangler, produced from August 2019 through November 2020 for the 2020 and 2021 model years. The Gladiator numbers 182 affected units, manufactured between June 2020 and November 2020. The final entry is the Ram 1500 produced from June 2019 through November 2020 for the 2020 and 2021 model years. A total of 4,976 half-ton trucks are recalled.
Irish-American automotive technology supplier APTIV is the company responsible for the software bug. No fewer than 10 part numbers for the affected infotainment systems are provided in the attached report: 68428546AD, 68428547AD, 68474392AE, 68474393AE, 68428539AC, 68428540AC, 68467271AC, 68467272AC, 68467716AD, 68467717AD.
The remedy is – of course – a software update that prevents the infotainment system from resetting. Dealers and owners will be notified by FCA US LLC on October 14th, which is a bit uncanny given that it’s a very simple fix.
FCA further highlights that owners who have incurred the cost of repairing this problem are eligible for reimbursement. These owners will be reimbursed as long as they provide the Auburn Hills-based automaker with the original receipt or any other adequate proof of payment for the service.
