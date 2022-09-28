2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut Spills Into the Open as EcoDiesel Bye-Bye

It’s no secret to anyone that ICE engines are enjoying their last years on this Earth, so we’re poised to get an increasing number of news about this or that engine biting the dust. This week, the focus is on the EcoDiesel powerplant that is fitted under the hood of the Jeep Wrangler.
We’ve known for a while the Wrangler EcoDiesel is leaving the scene, and that it’ll do so with a special model. We even had a sneak peak at it last week, courtesy of a leaked email photo dealers received. This week Jeep officially spilled all the beans on the model, with still the one photo (main one of this piece), but with the full specs.
Called Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut, the swan song of the EcoDiesel breed in this family of vehicles is based on the Rubicon 4-door, and pays tribute to the powerplant that was first introduced for the model in 2020.
At the time of its introduction, the 442 lb.-ft. of torque the engine offered made it “the most capable Wrangler,” but then the Rubicon 392 came along and snatched the crown.
The FarOut will not go out of its way to impress customers, but it will have a number of unique features to make it stand out. We'll get stuff like commemorative Diesel 3.0L hood graphics, badges here and there, and special 17-inch wheels.
The Jeep is equipped with the Cold Weather Group, Trailer-Tow and Heavy-Duty Electrical Group, and Safety Group, and the interior is treated to black leather seats with red accents and all-weather floor mats.
The model is available for order through November 2022, and will start arriving at dealers by the end of the year. Pricing was not announced.
With the EcoDiesel removed, the Jeep family will be left with four engines, namely the 2.0-liter turbo, 3.6-liter V6, 6.4-liter V8, and 4xe plug-in hybrid.
