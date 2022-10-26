3k-Mile, Lifted 2020 Jeep Gladiator With HEMI V8 Hides a Nasty 392ci Secret

There really is no secret that ICE-powered monsters are living on borrowed time. But, sometimes, only an aftermarket build can fulfill all of your V8 pickup truck dreams.
Jeep is currently rocking back and forth on a hypothetical swing chair that pendulates between the ICE-powered past, the eco-conscious present, and the fully electric future. And there is no need to take our word for granted because we only need one wide-reaching Wrangler example.
So, the legendary off-road SUV’s current JL iteration can be had with gasoline, diesel, and hybrid electric powertrains, all around the world. And one can easily jump from a 2.0-liter turbo (with or without PHEV assistance) to a V6 or even a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 if gasoline is your only car ‘poison.’ The latter, offered as the Rubicon 392 guise, has been long in the making and even longer awaited by ardent fans.
Thus, it should be no wonder that some of them decided to swap the off-road credentials a little bit and dumped the 392ci 6.4-liter 470-hp Hemi V8 mill inside the engine bay of the Jeep Gladiator sibling. One such example has now proudly reached the inventory of San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, with just 3k miles (around 4,820 km) on the odometer.
But the low mileage and 392ci V8 swap are not the only major credentials for this stealthy Jeep Gladiator build. Instead, the JT mid-size pickup truck also rocks all kinds of aftermarket enhancements – including a cool, raw paintjob, lots of adventure lights, a substantial suspension lift kit, 40-inch all-terrain tires, plus a cool display of bed boxes. All in all, the dealership claims that no less than $168k of upgrades have been tucked inside this custom build.
As for the asking quotation, unfortunately, this is yet another case of “DM for pricing,” so it is up to you if this Jeep will be worth the effort…
