Shaq Thompson Matches Big NFL Energy With a Designo 2022 Mercedes-AMG G 63

Shaquille Green Thompson is a 28-year-old outside linebacker currently playing for NFL’s Carolina Panthers in the legendary position known as the “big nickel.”
It takes a lot of energy and resourcefulness to cope with the hybrid safety/linebacker position, so it is only natural that he needs all the assistance he can get. Well, at least when going to and from practice, Shaq now has a trusty luxury SUV to keep him company. The news arrived courtesy of San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring, a major provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, which has recently prepared the fashionable SUV for the equally cool NFL star.
As always, not many details have perspired from either the owner or the providing dealership, aside from the quick reel of information that accompanies the beauty shots. Well, at least we know what Shaq Thompson will be driving soon, which is a brand-new 2022 Mercedes-AMG G 63. As opposed to an ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan or a Lambo Urus super-SUV, this German SUV offers the seemingly perfect blend of 4x4 competitivity and the elegance of a bespoke creation.
This is because we are not dealing with an ‘ordinary’ G 63, and instead, this dune-bashing and rock (or mall) crawling Mercedes-AMG was given the Designo touch to bode well for both the Arabian Gray exterior and crimson interior. The red touches also include the brake calipers, not just the ritzy cockpit leather, while the AMG SUV is also full of carbon fiber touches and even came equipped with the Night Pack.
As for technical specifications, there are none, but we also do not need them. After all, we already know all G 63s come rocking the 4.0-liter M177 twin-turbo V8, and they are good for no less than 577 hp (585 ps). Which, in turn, is more than enough to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds on the way to a maximum speed of 149 mph (240 kph) when sporting the optional AMG Driver's Package.
As always, not many details have perspired from either the owner or the providing dealership, aside from the quick reel of information that accompanies the beauty shots. Well, at least we know what Shaq Thompson will be driving soon, which is a brand-new 2022 Mercedes-AMG G 63. As opposed to an ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan or a Lambo Urus super-SUV, this German SUV offers the seemingly perfect blend of 4x4 competitivity and the elegance of a bespoke creation.
This is because we are not dealing with an ‘ordinary’ G 63, and instead, this dune-bashing and rock (or mall) crawling Mercedes-AMG was given the Designo touch to bode well for both the Arabian Gray exterior and crimson interior. The red touches also include the brake calipers, not just the ritzy cockpit leather, while the AMG SUV is also full of carbon fiber touches and even came equipped with the Night Pack.
As for technical specifications, there are none, but we also do not need them. After all, we already know all G 63s come rocking the 4.0-liter M177 twin-turbo V8, and they are good for no less than 577 hp (585 ps). Which, in turn, is more than enough to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds on the way to a maximum speed of 149 mph (240 kph) when sporting the optional AMG Driver's Package.