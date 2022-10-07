Rapper Yung Bleu Adds Another White Car to Collection, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

There are several artists out there who like having all their cars in the same shade. Rapper Yung Bleu is one of them, too, with all his cars coming with a white exterior. And he has a new one, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which matches the profile.
Rapper Yung Bleu rose to fame in 2017, managing to reach an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2022. And he’s spending his money on lavish things, like cars and even a private jet.
He doesn’t have a big car collection, but a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, all with a white exterior, are in his garage. The cars came in different colors originally, but this year, he figured they would look better in the same shade, and he was right.
And it turns out one Rolls-Royce Cullinan isn’t enough, because he just bought another one. The one he chose is from Champion Motoring, a dealership based in San Diego, California, which is a top choice among celebrities and athletes. He’s previously collaborated with them for his Ghost and decided to splash on yet another luxury SUV.
The dealership posted the Cullinan in question at the end of July, introducing it to everyone as available for sale. It was only on October 7th that they announced that it finally sold, editing the description to reveal that the owner was none other than Yung Bleu.
The Cullinan, which is the only SUV in the British luxury car manufacturer’s lineup, is a one-of-one build based on the 2022 model year. It comes with a white exterior combined with Tiffany Blue accents, including the Spirit of Ecstasy, the logo underneath it, and the 26" aftermarket wheels from AG Wheels. The interior boasts Tiffany Blue again, this time, combined with black.
And the new addition will feel right at home among his other white, expensive cars.
