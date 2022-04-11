Yung Bleu Shows Off New Rolls-Royce Ghost, Gives Glimpse of His White Collection

Rappers usually love to celebrate in style, because what’s a birthday party without a huge guest list and a lot of flaunting on social media? The rapper did just that and showed off his new 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost and the rest of his white fleet.
Not long ago, we reported that Yung Bleu had just added a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost to his collection. The white sedan came with a fun red interior that included a Starlight Headliner. The project was a collaboration between the rapper and star-studded auto shop Champion Motoring.
Now, the rapper also introduced it on his social media, sharing that it was a gift “from me to me.” And such a gift it is. The vehicle exudes elegance and it’s also quite powerful. Rolls-Royce put the company's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, that, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels.
The Ghost can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Besides his newly added vehicle, we could see that, for the party, he took out all his cars and parked them in front of his mansion. Next to the Ghost, there were a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Lamborghini Urus, both white. Further along his driveway, there was also a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and a Polaris Slingshot, which were also white.
Previously, the rapper’s Urus was blue, and his S-Class had a two-tone silver and white exterior, but it looks like he found a new favorite shade for his vehicles.
When it comes to the fun part, it seems that hundreds of guests were invited. The rapper had also hired live tigers and tons of other entertainment options, including a pool party.
