Yung Bleu Flies in Private Jet, Shows Mercedes-Maybach, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini Urus

Rapper Yung Bleu just took it to social media to share part of his very lavish lifestyle. In one of the posts, he posed with his blue Lamborghini Urus, and, the next day, he took his Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to the airport, posing in front of a private jet.
On February 27, Yung Bleu, on his real name Jeremy Biddle, posed with his Lamborghini Urus at Rick Ross’ property in Atlanta, Georgia, called “The Promise Land.”
The 27-year-old rapper joked about cutting trees with Ross, who is busy doing some housework. Biddle wrote: “Chopping it with my big bro Ross he just handed me 10 bands for nun." But then he added something more credible: “I may have chopped a tree or 2 lol."
In the set of pictures, he didn’t seem dressed up for the job at all, matching his blue jacket to the exterior paint of his super-SUV, the Urus, which also sports blue wheels. In one of the shots, the driver's door is wide open and we get to see a bit of the beige leather inside.
Just one day later, the rapper continued to show his lavish lifestyle and posed with a two-tone black-and-white Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan in front of a private jet. “Private jet to London still working on my European accent lol,” he wrote and added that he got a ride from singer Davido.
The aircraft is a Bombardier Global 6000, powered by two Rolls-Royce BR710A2-20 engines, which take it to a maximum speed of 504 kts (580 mph/ 933 kph) and a normal cruise speed of 488 kts (562 mph/ 904 kph). The Bombardier Global 6000 comes with a range of 5,890 nautical miles (6,778 mi/ 10,908 km). Depending on its configuration, it can seat from eight to 19 passengers with two to four crew members.
Yung Bleu has been working in the music industry since 2013, but he is best known for his 2020 single "You're Mines Still." The song peaked at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 after Drake stepped in and remixed it.
