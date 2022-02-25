Gucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Shows Her “Rainbow” Car Collection, Two Missing

Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, can pride themselves on a very lavish lifestyle, and they’re not ashamed to show it. Having worked hard to get to where they are, they often gift each other expensive cars, and Keyshia is now showing her “rainbow” collection.
Just this past Christmas, rapper Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir showed their love for each other with expensive gifts. He got her a custom necklace with lots of diamonds, and, in return, she gifted him a custom $1 million Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron watch.
Then, for her birthday last month, she received $1 million in cash. And the list goes on and on.
Now, Keyshia just took it to her social media and shared some of the beautiful, expensive cars in her collection, and she captioned the post writing “Taste the rainbow.” She started the tour with a custom Lamborghini Aventador SV. The supercar comes in neon green/ yellow paint and matching custom wheels. There's her name on the tires and there is number “1017” on both driver’s door and tires. The number has a lot of significance for the two, being the name of Gucci Mane’s record label, and the number of his grandfather’s house.
The next model she shows is a light violet-pink Lamborghini Urus with custom wheels. After finishing up with her Lamborghini pair, she switches to a different one, from Rolls-Royce.
The first model she shows is a “brand-new Ghost I just got,” in full orange, with matching wheels. The other one is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, in dark red, which couldn’t have missed from her impressive collection. She added: “These two cars are iced, honey.”
Despite the fact that she showed some of the most luxurious and powerful modern vehicles, the model and businesswoman shared that two are still missing from the video. We can’t help but wonder which models those are, but, in the past, she also shared a Bentley Mulsanne and a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
