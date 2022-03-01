Rick Ross May Have a Huge Car Collection, But He Drives a Skid Loader, Does Housework

Rick Ross has one of the biggest car collections in the entertainment industry, but that doesn’t stop him from getting behind the wheel of a skid loader when it comes to business. And he can drive it.
Despite the fact that rapper Rick Ross owns a lot of modern and luxurious cars, he doesn’t mind stepping in and doing some housework when necessary. Recently, he needed to cut down some trees of his massive 235-acre property in Atlanta, Georgia, called “The Promise Land.”
The rapper had contacted a company that asked him for $1,000 per tree, adding up to $10k, and Ross wasn’t willing to pay that much. So, he got to work himself, and cut his own trees, like a boss.
After he finished, he had to move them out of the way, too. So, he took it to social media to show how he drives a skid loader by himself.
Although it's not exactly one of his precious classic Chevys, the vehicle he was using is a Bobcat skid-steer loader. It seems to be the S350 model, which is powered by a 2.4-liter Kubota / V2403-MDI-E3 Diesel engine, delivering 34.4 kW (46 horsepower) at 2,700 rpm and has a maximum torque of 117 lb-ft (158.6 Nm).
Captioned “still hands on,” the short video shows him maneuvering the vehicle, backing up and driving around his backyard, without lifting any of the tree chunks. All of them are piled up and set on fire.
Despite owning an impressive car collection, the rapper barely got his driver’s license last year, at 45 years old. Rick Ross can pride himself on a fleet of over one hundred models, both modern and classic. He loves all his wheels so much, and many of them are parked in color-coded garages.
Because of this, he recently announced an upcoming car show titled Rick Ross Car Show, which will be held on May 21, at his property in Georgia.
