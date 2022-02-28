Curren$y's Driving in Style, Switches from Classic Impalas to Rolls-Royce Cullinan

It’s a known fact that rappers and luxury cars go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly. And they love flaunting them. But nowadays, we see that a lot of them have found a new liking for classic cars, and they switch back and forth from modern to vintage.
Rapper and record executive Curren$y loves showing off his lavish lifestyle. On his real name Shante Scott Franklin, he has a net worth of around $3 million, which he uses to buy expensive things.
If you give his social media account a short look, you can notice that he likes sharing his life with his fans and shows his rides quite a lot. One of the vehicles most present in his post is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and it couldn’t have been any different. But he also has other modern vehicles, sharing pictures of a silver Chevrolet Corvette and some classics, like the Chevy Impala.
His Rolls-Royce Cullinan’s exterior is all black and the SUV has been fitted with Forgiato wheels, in black and orange. The wheels model he chose for his luxury SUV seems to be Tessutto, from the Original Forgiato series, which are available in sizes from 20” to 34”. Although the official Forgiato Instagram account re-shared the picture, they didn’t provide any information on the size the rapper chose.
In a different picture shared on his account, we can see that the interior is orange, so he chose the wheels to match the interior and exterior both.
His most recent post shared on February 26, shows him and rapper Hit-Boy next to a white 1965 Chevrolet Impala convertible, and he added that there’s “so much going on.” Just one day prior, he had shared a video of himself singing on the hood of a blue Chevrolet Impala SS.
One thing is for sure, the rapper can switch from classics to modern like nobody’s business.
