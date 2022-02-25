Antonio Brown Gives Us a View of His “Headquarters,” Which Includes His Expensive Rides

Since the beginning of this year, Antonio Brown has taken showing off his lavish lifestyle on social media one step further. Now, he gives us a look at his mansion, or “headquarters,” as he put it, and the supercars in his driveway.
Antonio Brown may be considering legal action against his former NFL team, the Buccaneers, for the termination of his contract, but it doesn’t stop him from enjoying life.
Ever since he stopped playing for the team, Brown has released a single, “Pit or the Palace,” and has started hanging out with famous names in the music industry, including Lil Baby, Kanye “Ye” West, and even Floyd Mayweather.
And, more than that, he has been traveling in the most stylish cars. Just recently, he hung out with RD Whittington, the owner of celebrity dealership Wires Only, in a Maybach 62 S, and, before that, in a custom, one-of-one Mercedes V-Class minivan with Maybach gear.
The NFL star, who is currently a free agent, can pride himself on a net worth of around $20 million, and he has invested some of it in real estate and vehicles. Now, in his latest Instagram Stories posted on February 24, he’s giving us a good look at his mansion in Hollywood, Florida, which he purchased for an estimated $6.6 million.
The luxurious home spreads over 18,000 square feet. It features 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, a built-in synagogue, a home cinema, a media room, a guesthouse, and two swimming pools.
In front of the mansion, we can see some of the rides in his car collection, which includes a red Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a McLaren 600S, and some surprising choices like a Kia Stinger and a Kia Telluride. At some point, we even get a glimpse of his 2021 Polaris Slingshot R. And we also see one of his employees washing his black Lamborghini Huracan Spyder.
Of course, he had his single added as a soundtrack to the short video, because how else would you introduce such a “palace?”
