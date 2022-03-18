This Is Yung Bleu's New Ride: An Elegant, White 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Not long ago, Yung Bleu showed off his expensive lifestyle with luxurious cars, and private jets. That continues to be the narrative, and this time, it’s with an elegant, white 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost.
At the beginning of the month, rapper Yung Bleu, on his real name Jeremy Biddle, hung out with Rick Ross, after showing off his Lamborghini Urus at Ross’ property in Atlanta, Georgia, called “The Promise Land.”
Shortly after that, he posed with a two-tone white and silver Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, in front of a private jet, owned by fellow artist Davido.
Now, Yung Bleu, 27, has added a new ride to his collection, and it’s a very interesting choice: a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost.
He worked with star-studded San Diego, California dealership, Champion Motoring, which shared a look at what they achieved together.
The exterior of the luxurious sedan is white, including the 24-inch wheels, making it as elegant as a Rolls-Royce can be. But the fun begins once you get inside, because the rapper opted for a red interior, and added a Starlight Headliner on a black roof.
Coming from the British luxury manufacturer, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is exactly what you’d expect: exotic, yet intimidating, with quite a performance. Rolls-Royce put the company's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, pairing it to an eight-speed automatic transmission, that sends resources to all wheels. The power unit delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).
The Ghost can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
While it’s not as powerful as his blue Lamborghini Urus, the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost radiates elegance, which Yung Bleu will surely appreciate whenever he gets to ride in it.
Shortly after that, he posed with a two-tone white and silver Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, in front of a private jet, owned by fellow artist Davido.
Now, Yung Bleu, 27, has added a new ride to his collection, and it’s a very interesting choice: a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost.
He worked with star-studded San Diego, California dealership, Champion Motoring, which shared a look at what they achieved together.
The exterior of the luxurious sedan is white, including the 24-inch wheels, making it as elegant as a Rolls-Royce can be. But the fun begins once you get inside, because the rapper opted for a red interior, and added a Starlight Headliner on a black roof.
Coming from the British luxury manufacturer, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is exactly what you’d expect: exotic, yet intimidating, with quite a performance. Rolls-Royce put the company's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, pairing it to an eight-speed automatic transmission, that sends resources to all wheels. The power unit delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).
The Ghost can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
While it’s not as powerful as his blue Lamborghini Urus, the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost radiates elegance, which Yung Bleu will surely appreciate whenever he gets to ride in it.