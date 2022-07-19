Yung Bleu Shares Security Footage of Thief Trying to Steal His Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Not long ago, rapper Yung Bleu gave us a tour of his fully white car collection that includes several expensive, powerful cars. It looks like thieves noticed it, too, because someone tried to drive away in his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, parked in his driveway.
Rapper Yung Bleu, whose real name is Jeremy Biddle, has added quite a few cars to his collection recently. And he loves showing them off, as much as the next celebrity.
His driveway hosts only white cars, which makes all his models match and look very elegant. He owns a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Lamborghini Urus, and his most recent purchase, a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
But the rapper just took to social media to share a short video of his security camera footage that shows a thief trying to steal his Rolls-Royce Cullinan on July 18, at nighttime. In the short clip, we see someone hop in the driver’s seat, start the engine, and move the car out of its parking space. However, it looked like something happened that doesn't appear on camera and he couldn’t exit the driveway. That made the thief give up, turn off the engine, exit the SUV, and run away.
Luckily, he didn’t manage to take the luxurious SUV and Yung Bleu’s car collection is still intact. The rapper wrote next to the now-deleted video: “Tried to [steal] my Rolls-Royce out [of] the yard, almost got killed by security.”
It’s unclear whether the suspect was caught and handed over to the police. The Cullinan is the most expensive car from his collection, with a starting price of over $300,000. It provides comfort, luxury, performance, and status, making it one of the top choices among celebrities.
Although the theft was unsuccessful, Yung Bleu surely was a bit shaken after the incident, but it seems like his security is handling it.
