Yung Bleu Went From Nothing to Becoming a Private Jet Owner

Rapper Yung Bleu can say that he has made it. Because the rapper, who is just 28 years old, owns a big mansion, a white fleet of exotic cars, and now, his own private jet.
In a new video posted on his Instagram account on Thursday, September 8, Yung Bleu revealed that he now owns a private jet, which he calls a “long-term investment.” The clip shows him inside the aircraft, signing the ownership papers. He also shared a picture in front of the plane and gave everyone a glimpse of its modern interior.
In the caption, the 28-year-old rapper started: “Nobody knows where life can take you. It took me ten hard years to get here.” He began that it all started while daydreaming while he still lived with his mother, “I used to tell people every day I’m going to be successful. Some people believed, some didn’t.”
He continued to talk about the hardships he encountered, but that he finally made it and that he’s proud of himself. He added that he went from “not even owning a car to owning a plane.”
As of 2022, Yung Bleu’s net worth is estimated at $3 million. The rapper has previously shared a look at his white mansion and his collection of exotic cars, all painted white.
Yung Bleu’s plane seems to be a Dassault Falcon 50, which is a super-midsize, long-range business jet. It's powered by three Honeywell engines, which take it to a cruise speed of 431 knots (496 mph / 798 kph) and a top speed of 480 knots (552 mph / 889 kph), with a range of 3,057 nautical miles (3,518 mi / 5,662 km).
The Falcon 50 has enough space for nine passengers and two crew members. According to the pictures shared by the rapper, he opted for dark leather seats with white stitching and brown-wood tables. And, besides being an investment, it will be a way to show that he did make it.
In the caption, the 28-year-old rapper started: “Nobody knows where life can take you. It took me ten hard years to get here.” He began that it all started while daydreaming while he still lived with his mother, “I used to tell people every day I’m going to be successful. Some people believed, some didn’t.”
He continued to talk about the hardships he encountered, but that he finally made it and that he’s proud of himself. He added that he went from “not even owning a car to owning a plane.”
As of 2022, Yung Bleu’s net worth is estimated at $3 million. The rapper has previously shared a look at his white mansion and his collection of exotic cars, all painted white.
Yung Bleu’s plane seems to be a Dassault Falcon 50, which is a super-midsize, long-range business jet. It's powered by three Honeywell engines, which take it to a cruise speed of 431 knots (496 mph / 798 kph) and a top speed of 480 knots (552 mph / 889 kph), with a range of 3,057 nautical miles (3,518 mi / 5,662 km).
The Falcon 50 has enough space for nine passengers and two crew members. According to the pictures shared by the rapper, he opted for dark leather seats with white stitching and brown-wood tables. And, besides being an investment, it will be a way to show that he did make it.