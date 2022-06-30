It's Summertime, Which for Yung Bleu Means Bringing "Some of the Whips Out"

Summertime means something different for all of us. For some, it’s the best time for a vacation because we can go to the beach or because we love having natural light all day long... While for others, it’s the perfect time to “bring some of the whips out,” as rapper Yung Bleu says.
Jeremy Biddle, better known by his stage name Yung Bleu, is best known for his 2020 single “You’re Mines Still.” After getting a remix by Drake, the song peaked at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. And he’s been enjoying his newfound fame and money ever since.
The 28-year-old rapper, who has an estimated net worth of $1 million, has been treating himself to some nice whips and one of his latest posts proves that. Given that it’s summertime, the rapper said it’s the moment to “bring some of the whips out,” taking us on a tour of his driveway, which is filled with his cars, all with a white exterior.
The first one we see is a pearl white Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, followed by the latest addition to his collection, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, none of them "regular white" as Bleu says. Parked next to it, there's a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and, a few feet away, there was yet another powerful SUV, a Lamborghini Urus. The rapper had someone clean its interior, which displays beige seats.
Initially, most of his rides had a different color, but he must've thought they would look good in a monochromatic shade, just like Kim Kardashian's cars. And he was right, because his driveway clearly looks elegant now, with all his cars matching.
In the past, his Lambo Urus had a deep blue exterior, his Maybach had a two-tone black and white paint, and his Rolls-Royce Cullinan was black.
The only one that remained in its original color is the Ghost, which he added to his collection a couple of months ago on his birthday. So far, his collection amounts to over $1 million and he’s just getting started. Who knows what he will go for next?
