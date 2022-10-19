Gervonta Davis Is Ready for Halloween With a Unique, Menacing Satin Black 765LT

Gervonta Davis, the renowned American professional boxer nicknamed ‘Tank,’ has held multiple world championships in no less than three weight classes.
As such, judging by his professional record and personal automotive taste, we might as well imagine him as a creature of habit. Bear with us, as we explain. So, during his career, the world-class southpaw athlete has jumped between three weight classes, holds an impeccable 27-0 boxing record (with 25 of those wins by KO), and is today ranked as the tenth-best active boxer in the world.
His personal life includes a taste for cool rides, and many of them have been sourced from the same location. Thus, it is pretty clear that he always does the same things in the same ways: wins all fights, buys only great cars, etc. And there is no need to take our word for granted about the latter. His record with Champion Motoring stands proof.
As such, we have seen the boxer snatch all sorts of rides from the San Diego-based provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs. Those include a USSV Rhino GX customized to his GTD branding, a bulletproof Caddy Escalade ESV with presidential vibes, and even a custom Mercedes-AMG G 63 off-roader. But wait, just so we do not get bored of the ‘always buying SUVs’ trope, now he added a nimble Satin Black one-of-one twist in the mix.
So, his latest acquisition from Champion is a personalized McLaren 765LT, one of just 765 coupe units ever produced. And it arrived complete with a V8 engine churning out 755 hp plus all the murdered-out vibes anyone could ask for a night of Halloween trick-or-treating. Well, at least he is going to be quick around the neighborhood, considering the British supercar can do naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in the blink of 2.8 seconds and hit up to 205 mph (330 kph).
