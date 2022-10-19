2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Riding Posh on AGL 26s Hides All Sorts of Nasty Secrets

The entire EV automotive world is currently ogling either the $300k Cadillac Celestiq five-door liftback limo or the $413k+ Rolls-Royce Spectre ultra-luxury super EV coupe, probably.
But the aftermarket realm only has eyes for the Rolls-Royce Phantom when it comes to ultimate passenger cars, especially if the coach-door limo is equipped with a few bespoke traits to make it a proper “one-of-one” apparition. And it is not even the ripe time to say that we are in the season for Phantom Series II treats.
Oh well, this unit seen here is still a 2023 model-year Rolls-Royce Phantom, so we are not going to rap against it for not carrying those ‘blink and you’ll miss them’ facelift traits. Or at least not yet! Anyway, what we have here is a mystery case of someone ordering this custom limousine through San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs.
So, we can easily imagine this is an ultra-luxury VIP creation and get on with exposing its potentially outrageous secrets. First, the black-and-chrome exterior combination may be inconspicuous when done alone but not also when riding on a humongous set of 26-inch aftermarket wheels, courtesy of the good folks over at AG Luxury Wheels. Secondly, are we seeing things, or is that an exceedingly rare case of Lalique Clear and Frosted Glass Spirit of Ecstasy on top of the behemoth radiator grille?
But wait, as there is more! Oh, so much more. Moving inside, we find out this 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom will have everyone impressed – either for the right or wrong reasons – with the stunning yellow-and-black mix of fine leather. As for the honeycomb or abstract pattern on the passenger side of the dashboard, we are not even going to try and understand where all that came from, as it probably only holds meaning for the new owner!
