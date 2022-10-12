Black n’ Yellow Rolls-Royce Cullinan Has the Widebody and 26s Ready for Glamping

Usually, mega-contrasting color combinations are reserved for outdoor clothing to make sure the wearer is as visible as possible in all (glamping) conditions.
But, as it turns out, a rather conspicuous mix of black and yellow is not only the panache of a renowned Wiz Khalifa song or luxury adventure clothing brands such as The North Face. Instead, it is also the bespoke cup of tea for a certain niche of the automotive industry.
That would be the aftermarket realm where ultra-luxury or super-SUVs cannot stand out in their posh crowds without some sort of defining, bespoke traits. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have countless examples of the Maybach, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, or Aston Martin variety.
The latest one comes in the form of a shout-out from San Diego-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, which has recently prepared a fashionable, ultra-luxury coach-door SUV for sale. Yes, it is yet another Rolls-Royce Cullinan that is up for grabs. And, as always, it comes with enough twists to help it stand out in any ritzy crossover SUV crowd.
Among the highlights, the dealership notes this 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan (which does not seem to be of the Black Badge variety) is dressed in black overlaid on an outrageously yellow interior. This “one-of-one” also rides posh on 26-inch wire-style aftermarket wheels with RR floating caps and was dressed in 1016Industries’ fresh widebody aerodynamic kit.
Unfortunately, there are no more details, and even the pricing information is hidden behind the traditional “DM for pricing” formula – probably so as not to scare the potential owners with the ‘half-a-million-bucks' asking quotation. Well, these things with a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 and 563 or 591 hp (for the Black Badge) on tap do not come cheap, so what else did you expect?
