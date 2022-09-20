Wiz Khalifa Has the Most Fun, Dances With His Son, Makes His Chevrolet Impala SS Bounce

Wiz Khalifa is a dedicated father and his only son, Sebastian “Bash,” makes appearances sometimes on his social media. This time, he shared a video of the two of them showing off their dance moves next to his vintage Chevy Impala SS, which he later made bounce.
Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, has been in the music industry for over a decade. But his resume includes more than being a singer and songwriter, because he also owns several businesses.
But apart from that, he is a dedicated father and also a big car fan, as proven once again by his latest posts on social media. Khalifa usually switches from modern to classic cars, owning several models. Most recently, he went for his 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS.
The rapper had a lot of fun driving in it with his son, Sebastian, also known as “Bash.” He shared a video of the two of them dancing next to the vintage red convertible as they enjoyed some father-son time.
Wiz also posted a longer video that showed what his day included, a drive in the Chevy, bowling, and chilling next to the vintage. In a separate clip, he sat in the driver's seat, making the convertible bounce.
We also got a look at the interior of the vintage convertible, which features a lot of red as well, for the dashboard, doors, center console, and seats, with a white steering wheel. In one of the shots, we see his white Rolls-Royce Cullinan in the background, which is one of his go-to cars whenever he feels like riding in luxury.
Besides the 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS and the Cullinan, Wiz Khalifa also owns a Chevrolet Corvette C4 Convertible, a 1968 Chevelle convertible, a 1985 Monte Carlo SS, and an El Camino SS, but also a 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 in black and yellow, a Dodge Challenger SRT-8 Black DUB Edition, and a Cadillac Escalade.
